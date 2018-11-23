Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Twitter Ponders Over Mistakes as India Crash Out of ICC Women's World T20

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 23, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
Twitter Ponders Over Mistakes as India Crash Out of ICC Women's World T20

Twitter/ cricket.com.au

India’s good run in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 came to a disappointing end as they crashed out of the tournament after an eight-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final in Antigua.

Electing to bat first, India were cruising at one stage with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues batting well, at 89 for 2 but once the latter got run out for 26, the innings went nowhere for India as they lost eight wickets for just 23 runs to be bundled out for 112.

Heather Knight (3/9) was the best bowler for England and was well backed by Sophie Ecclestone (2/22) and Kirstie Gordon (2/20) as enjoyed the assistance from the pitch for the spinners.

England despite losing both their openers early in the chase, cantered to a big win thanks to half-centuries from Amy Jones and Natali Sciver.

The major talking point came right at the time of the toss when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur informed that India had dropped Mithali Raj from the side and it was no surprise that
Twitter despite all praise for the efforts of the Indian team, stressed on the crucial mistakes that the side made in the vital encounter.






















Harmanpreet KaurICC Womens World T20 2018India vs Englandindia vs england 2018India womenIndia Women vs England Womenmithali rajOff The FieldWomen's World T20 2018
First Published: November 23, 2018, 10:23 AM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking