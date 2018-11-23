Twitter Ponders Over Mistakes as India Crash Out of ICC Women's World T20

Twitter/ cricket.com.au



Alas, @BCCIWomen stumble in the semis. Game effort to defend paltry score but not good enough. Not playing @M_Raj03 in such a crucial match baffling. This is where experience could have made a vital difference.

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 23, 2018

Easy to diss the think-tank for not playing Mithali even in the SF....but if the reason is to give priority to role over reputation, Indian cricket has taken a giant leap courtesy its women. #WWT20 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 23, 2018



India paid the price for two mistakes. One in planning, by dropping Mithali on this pitch. The other in execution, by rushing down the pitch to muscle the ball in front of the pitch on a very slow pitch.#ICCWWT20

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 23, 2018

92 run partnership between Jones & Sciver dispatches India and England will meet @SouthernStars in the final on Saturday night 💪 — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) November 23, 2018



Insipid from India. Even with dew, there should have been a better defense of that total. India seemed to come in with one plan (which wasn't executed well, as the bowlers were too short) and only adapted when it was too late.

— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 23, 2018

Congratulations to @englandcricket on their comfortable win vs India. Whilst they are missing some stars, they are a gutsy team who find ways to win. Tonight was their best performance, what a time to bring it #WT20. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 23, 2018

A heartbreaking loss for the Indian women last night to crash out of the T 20 world cup, but hey @BCCIWomen you were awesome through the tournament and we are all proud of you.👏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 23, 2018

