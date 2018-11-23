Twitter Ponders Over Mistakes as India Crash Out of ICC Women's World T20

Electing to bat first, India were cruising at one stage with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues batting well, at 89 for 2 but once the latter got run out for 26, the innings went nowhere for India as they lost eight wickets for just 23 runs to be bundled out for 112.
Heather Knight (3/9) was the best bowler for England and was well backed by Sophie Ecclestone (2/22) and Kirstie Gordon (2/20) as enjoyed the assistance from the pitch for the spinners.
England despite losing both their openers early in the chase, cantered to a big win thanks to half-centuries from Amy Jones and Natali Sciver.
The major talking point came right at the time of the toss when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur informed that India had dropped Mithali Raj from the side and it was no surprise that
Twitter despite all praise for the efforts of the Indian team, stressed on the crucial mistakes that the side made in the vital encounter.
Alas, @BCCIWomen stumble in the semis. Game effort to defend paltry score but not good enough. Not playing @M_Raj03 in such a crucial match baffling. This is where experience could have made a vital difference.
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 23, 2018
Easy to diss the think-tank for not playing Mithali even in the SF....but if the reason is to give priority to role over reputation, Indian cricket has taken a giant leap courtesy its women. #WWT20 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 23, 2018
India paid the price for two mistakes. One in planning, by dropping Mithali on this pitch. The other in execution, by rushing down the pitch to muscle the ball in front of the pitch on a very slow pitch.#ICCWWT20
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 23, 2018
92 run partnership between Jones & Sciver dispatches India and England will meet @SouthernStars in the final on Saturday night 💪 — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) November 23, 2018
Insipid from India. Even with dew, there should have been a better defense of that total. India seemed to come in with one plan (which wasn't executed well, as the bowlers were too short) and only adapted when it was too late.
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 23, 2018
Congratulations to @englandcricket on their comfortable win vs India. Whilst they are missing some stars, they are a gutsy team who find ways to win. Tonight was their best performance, what a time to bring it #WT20.— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 23, 2018
A heartbreaking loss for the Indian women last night to crash out of the T 20 world cup, but hey @BCCIWomen you were awesome through the tournament and we are all proud of you.👏— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 23, 2018