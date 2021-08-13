Twitter questions Ashwin's absence from Team India's playing XI for second Test

Weather played a spoilsport in the first Test match between India and England. However, the two teams once again locked hornsin the second Test match of the five-match series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the seventh consecutive time lost the toss in Test matches. The Englishmen did not think twice before picking to bowl first at Lord’s. On Day 1 of the match, England manage to scalp only 3 wickets however, the Indian batsmen made the most out of the situation. Riding on the partnership of opening duo KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the Men In Blue so far have pinned 276 runs on the scoreboard. Indian cricket fans are hoping that India continues its phenomenal play with the bat on Day 2.

However, before the joyous start to the second Test match, many Twitter users and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan raised questions on India’s playing XI. After it was confirmed that Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the Lord’s test, many hoped that off-spinner Ravi Ashwin would get a chance to play. But the playing XI of Team India left many cricket fans is disappointed as they could not find Ashwin on the list.

2nd Test. India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, M Shami, I Sharma, M Siraj, J Bumrah https://t.co/KGM2YEualG #ENGvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021

“Ashwin has the capability to play in world test XI, but in Indian team there is no chance for him,” wrote a user. Cricket fans lashed out at Kohli for his team selection and tweeted that if he was considering the pitch and cricketer’s performance then he himself should be dropped out of playing XI. Another wrote, “Kohli has finished off so many careers just trying his hand at one more.” Former England cricketer also questioned India’s playing XI and said that the Kohli-led side has not picked the right team.

No Ashwin !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven’t … Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling … He bowls well in all conditions … Perfect bowling day … Feels like a wickets day … #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

Wow. Ashwin have capability to play in world test xi, but in indian team there is no chance for ashwin. Beacuse this is a fast pitch, but on other side hosting team england going with spin bowling allrounder moeen ali. Super team selection indian team management 👏🏻👏🏻— DJ (@divyanandjr15) August 12, 2021

Like Test Wins @imVkohli couldn't even win toss in England. Again dropped Ashwin shame on your template. During WTC final @imVkohli template was to play with two spinners irrespective of any conditions. What happened to that?? 🤔🤔Get ready for 150 all out.— Thala_lfc (@LfcThala) August 12, 2021

World's no#2 bowler dropped. Wow! Great team selection. If Kohli is considering about the situation of pitch and players performance, then he should not be in playing XI …— Aravind (@tweet_aaravind) August 12, 2021

So Kohli keeps the champion Ashwin out again.Sad this is what u get after 79 Tests 400+ wickets & being the best bowler of your team. Kohli has finished off so many careers just trying his hand at one more. — Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) August 12, 2021

Questioning the consistency of players, a user tweeted, “Which of these batsmen have performed consistently over last 10 tests. Ash has been consistently proved his worth being dropped for what reason.”

Which of this batsman have performed consistently over last 10 tests..Ash has been consistently proved his worth being dropped for what reason— Rajworld (@abs_rajesh) August 12, 2021

Despite these remarks, India has got the desired start on the First Day of the second Test. Hopefully the team will continue its remarkable game on Day 2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here