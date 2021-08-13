CricketNext

3-MIN READ

Twitter questions Ashwin's absence from Team India's playing XI for second Test

Ashwin was dropped from the first Test against England at Trent Bridge

The playing XI of Team India for the second Test left many cricket fans disappointed as they could not find Ashwin on the list. They lashed out at Virat Kohli for his 'poor team selection.'

Weather played a spoilsport in the first Test match between India and England. However, the two teams once again locked hornsin the second Test match of the five-match series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the seventh consecutive time lost the toss in Test matches. The Englishmen did not think twice before picking to bowl first at Lord’s. On Day 1 of the match, England manage to scalp only 3 wickets however, the Indian batsmen made the most out of the situation. Riding on the partnership of opening duo KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the Men In Blue so far have pinned 276 runs on the scoreboard. Indian cricket fans are hoping that India continues its phenomenal play with the bat on Day 2.

However, before the joyous start to the second Test match, many Twitter users and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan raised questions on India’s playing XI. After it was confirmed that Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the Lord’s test, many hoped that off-spinner Ravi Ashwin would get a chance to play. But the playing XI of Team India left many cricket fans is disappointed as they could not find Ashwin on the list.

“Ashwin has the capability to play in world test XI, but in Indian team there is no chance for him,” wrote a user. Cricket fans lashed out at Kohli for his team selection and tweeted that if he was considering the pitch and cricketer’s performance then he himself should be dropped out of playing XI. Another wrote, “Kohli has finished off so many careers just trying his hand at one more.” Former England cricketer also questioned India’s playing XI and said that the Kohli-led side has not picked the right team.

Questioning the consistency of players, a user tweeted, “Which of these batsmen have performed consistently over last 10 tests. Ash has been consistently proved his worth being dropped for what reason.”

Despite these remarks, India has got the desired start on the First Day of the second Test. Hopefully the team will continue its remarkable game on Day 2.

first published:August 13, 2021, 15:15 IST