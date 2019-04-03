Twitter Reacts as Gopal Outfoxes RCB With Wrong'uns

Loading...



Great reaction from Shreyas Gopal to getting Kohli bowled. Just joy and a bit of surprise.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2019



Gopal Googly and #RCB is deep deep trouble. Three biggest fish in one spell. Wow. #RRvRCB #IPL



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2019





Gopal can do no WROGN today.

— Elite Banker💰 (@coolhandsree) April 2, 2019



Shreyas Gopal v RCB



2 for 22 (4) - dismissed: Kohli, AB

4 for 16 (4) - dismissed: Parthiv, Moeen, Mandeep, AB

3 for 12 (4) - dismissed: Kohli, AB, Hetmyer@rajasthanroyals @RCBTweets #IPL #RRvRCB



— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 2, 2019





Moeen Ali for finisher !!!!!!

— Romsha 🇮🇳 (@kohlischarms) April 2, 2019



Could watch Jos Buttler alllllll day. So talented! 🏏 #IPL #JosButtler

— Ben Foley (@BenFoley22) April 2, 2019



England players love smashing England players in the IPL

Bairstow went after stokes

Ali smashed Archer today

Buttler tore apart Curran

Now He's doing the same to ali 😂



— Krishna (@krisbangalore95) April 2, 2019





Buttler's strokeplay oozes class. Just needs to take a step or two in Tests #RRvRCB #IPL2019

— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 2, 2019



Buttler brings up his 7th IPL fifty in last 10 games. Brings it up with a dead straight arrow down the ground.Also the fifth fifty on this SMS Stadium for him. Great stuff.#RRvRCB #IPL2019 #Buttler



— Naimish Gupta (@inaimish97) April 2, 2019





#RR came close on a few occasions but couldn’t close it...pretty dominant/clinical tonight. The road ahead isn’t easy for them but at least, now they have a team below them on the points table. #RRvRCB #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2019



Kohli wants the team to think on its feet but they’re dropping on their feet. #RRvRCB



— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 2, 2019





Frankly, Rajasthan made heavy weather of what seemed an easy target, but they have a victory to show finally. RCB? A team which bats poorly, bowls without conviction and muffs 4 catches hardly deserves to win

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2019



Jokes aside, #RR played better cricket coming into this game despite having lost all three games prior. I know #RCB can talk about that “No Ball” vs #MI but they have had two dreadful match days getting into this contest. #RRvsRCB #IPL2019



— RK (@RK_sports) April 2, 2019





Good only. RCB can be eliminated early. Kohli can get extended rest before WC. All for a good cause.

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 2, 2019



Nice 1st Victory for my @rajasthanroyals boys ... #IPL2019



— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2019





RR on the mark,RCB will have to play best combination to win their first two points

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 2, 2019

First Published: April 3, 2019, 12:21 AM IST