Twitter Reacts as Gopal Outfoxes RCB With Wrong'uns

Being asked to bat first, RCB suffered at the hands of leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. He picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers very early in the innings, and then went on to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer.
Great reaction from Shreyas Gopal to getting Kohli bowled. Just joy and a bit of surprise.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2019
Gopal Googly and #RCB is deep deep trouble. Three biggest fish in one spell. Wow. #RRvRCB #IPL
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2019
Gopal can do no WROGN today.
— Elite Banker💰 (@coolhandsree) April 2, 2019
Shreyas Gopal v RCB
2 for 22 (4) - dismissed: Kohli, AB
4 for 16 (4) - dismissed: Parthiv, Moeen, Mandeep, AB
3 for 12 (4) - dismissed: Kohli, AB, Hetmyer@rajasthanroyals @RCBTweets #IPL #RRvRCB
— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 2, 2019
Parthiv Patel’s half-century, followed by cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali helped RCB reach a competitive 158.
Runs for RCB this #IPL2019:
Parthiv: 104*
ABdV: 93
Kohli 78
CdG: 43
Moeen: 24#RRvRCB #RRvsRCB
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 2, 2019
Parthiv......The lone warrior.@parthiv9 @RCBTweets
— Roshan sab (@Roshansab1) April 2, 2019
Moeen Ali for finisher !!!!!!
— Romsha 🇮🇳 (@kohlischarms) April 2, 2019
Rajasthan Royals got off the flier courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler. Chahal removed the Royals skipper but Buttler went on to register his seventh half-century in 10 IPL games.
Could watch Jos Buttler alllllll day. So talented! 🏏 #IPL #JosButtler
— Ben Foley (@BenFoley22) April 2, 2019
England players love smashing England players in the IPL
Bairstow went after stokes
Ali smashed Archer today
Buttler tore apart Curran
Now He's doing the same to ali 😂
— Krishna (@krisbangalore95) April 2, 2019
Buttler's strokeplay oozes class. Just needs to take a step or two in Tests #RRvRCB #IPL2019
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 2, 2019
Buttler brings up his 7th IPL fifty in last 10 games. Brings it up with a dead straight arrow down the ground.Also the fifth fifty on this SMS Stadium for him. Great stuff.#RRvRCB #IPL2019 #Buttler
— Naimish Gupta (@inaimish97) April 2, 2019
But RCB were always behind the eight ball, and Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi ensured that Royals opened their account in the tournament.
#RR came close on a few occasions but couldn’t close it...pretty dominant/clinical tonight. The road ahead isn’t easy for them but at least, now they have a team below them on the points table. #RRvRCB #IPL
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2019
Kohli wants the team to think on its feet but they’re dropping on their feet. #RRvRCB
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 2, 2019
Frankly, Rajasthan made heavy weather of what seemed an easy target, but they have a victory to show finally. RCB? A team which bats poorly, bowls without conviction and muffs 4 catches hardly deserves to win
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2019
Jokes aside, #RR played better cricket coming into this game despite having lost all three games prior. I know #RCB can talk about that “No Ball” vs #MI but they have had two dreadful match days getting into this contest. #RRvsRCB #IPL2019
— RK (@RK_sports) April 2, 2019
Good only. RCB can be eliminated early. Kohli can get extended rest before WC. All for a good cause.
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 2, 2019
Nice 1st Victory for my @rajasthanroyals boys ... #IPL2019
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2019
RR on the mark,RCB will have to play best combination to win their first two points
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 2, 2019