Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 3, 2019, 12:21 AM IST
Twitter Reacts as Gopal Outfoxes RCB With Wrong'uns

Rajasthan Royals chased down the 159-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore with seven wickets to spare and opened their account in this year’s IPL.

Being asked to bat first, RCB suffered at the hands of leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. He picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers very early in the innings, and then went on to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer.












Parthiv Patel’s half-century, followed by cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali helped RCB reach a competitive 158.







Rajasthan Royals got off the flier courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler. Chahal removed the Royals skipper but Buttler went on to register his seventh half-century in 10 IPL games.











But RCB were always behind the eight ball, and Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi ensured that Royals opened their account in the tournament.



















First Published: April 3, 2019, 12:21 AM IST
