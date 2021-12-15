Twitter Reacts to Virat Kohli's 'Pipebomb' Press Conference as He Dismissed Sourav Ganguly's Claim of 'Personal Request'

Former WWE wrestler CM Punk’s pipebomb promo is one of the most iconic moments in the history of professional wrestling. While in the promo, Punk ‘shattered the fourth wall’ to attack Vince McMahon. More than a decade later, Indian cricket fans witnessed something of similar sorts during Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.

India’s tour of South Africa has been in the news for various reasons, some cricketing and some administrative. There were concerns regarding Covid-19 in South Africa, but that issue was subdued by the BCCI’s decision to drop Virat Kohli as India’s ODI skipper. Rohit Sharma was named Kohli’s replacement, and there was a mixed reaction to this entire matter.

BCCI President later that week came out and exclusively told News18.com that he personally requested Kohli not to give up T20 captaincy. A week later, Virat Kohli refuted Ganguly’s comments; Kohli said no one had told him to reconsider the decision.

This comment from Virat Kohli highlighting lack of communication with the BCCI did not really go well with Twitterati:

Sourav Ganguly - I personally requested Virat Kohli to not step down from T20i captaincy.Virat Kohli - I wasn’t told to not leave the T20i captaincy. - Very poor from the BCCI and the president. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2021

After today’s press conference.. one thing i can say that:There is a great threat on Virat Kohli’s test captaincy too… As he spoke all the truth in press about the bcci, Sourav Gangly But i like Virat for this only…*not licking boot in hopes of getting something* — Virat_runmachine18 (@KingOfCrick) December 15, 2021

Virat Kohli - There was not any communication with me regarding captaincy issue and no one talked to me.Total mockery by @BCCI.Insulting an Indian Legend #ViratKohli.You could have done a lot better than this #BCCI — Rony meena (@Komalchandmeen2) December 15, 2021

Virat Kohli’s Press conference in 6 seconds pic.twitter.com/B3gPpWkPTJ— Sayan😷🇮🇳 (@Sayan_Dasss) December 15, 2021

#BCCI #TeamIndiaJay Shah and Sourav Ganguly : Everything is good in Indian Cricket. Virat Kohli with PC : pic.twitter.com/fCGOv4FSka — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) December 15, 2021

Fantastic press conference by Virat Kohli, he ended all the sources and speculations, well done, King. He should be celebrated not degraded. King Kohli 👑.— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) December 15, 2021

However, the India Test captain said he understood the BCCI’s decision to not retain him as ODI captain and that he will continue to be committed to the team’s cause

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here