Twitter Reacts to Virat Kohli's 'Pipebomb' Press Conference as He Dismissed Sourav Ganguly's Claim of 'Personal Request'
2-MIN READ

Twitter Reacts to Virat Kohli's 'Pipebomb' Press Conference as He Dismissed Sourav Ganguly's Claim of 'Personal Request'

Virat Kohli did not hold back during the press conference (AFP Photo)

During the press conference Virat Kohli highlighted the lack of communication with the BCCI in the lead up to his removal as ODI captain.

Cricketnext Staff

Former WWE wrestler CM Punk’s pipebomb promo is one of the most iconic moments in the history of professional wrestling. While in the promo, Punk ‘shattered the fourth wall’ to attack Vince McMahon. More than a decade later, Indian cricket fans witnessed something of similar sorts during Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.

India’s tour of South Africa has been in the news for various reasons, some cricketing and some administrative. There were concerns regarding Covid-19 in South Africa, but that issue was subdued by the BCCI’s decision to drop Virat Kohli as India’s ODI skipper. Rohit Sharma was named Kohli’s replacement, and there was a mixed reaction to this entire matter.

BCCI President later that week came out and exclusively told News18.com that he personally requested Kohli not to give up T20 captaincy. A week later, Virat Kohli refuted Ganguly’s comments; Kohli said no one had told him to reconsider the decision.

This comment from Virat Kohli highlighting lack of communication with the BCCI did not really go well with Twitterati:

However, the India Test captain said he understood the BCCI’s decision to not retain him as ODI captain and that he will continue to be committed to the team’s cause

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

first published:December 15, 2021, 16:00 IST