Twitter 'Shocked' After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Misses Bus to England, 'Sad' After Kuldeep Yadav Axed from Team

As India announced the squad for the upcoming tour to England and the World Test Championship final as well, the team composition mostly remained the same, from the previous series against England. But there were a few names that were missing from the squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya once again did not find a spot in the team, while Kuldeep Yadav, who has been overlooked in the playing XI for a very long time, has been finally axed. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback in the IPL, wasn’t included in the side.

Opener Abhimanyu Eswaran and pacers Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla are named as standby players for the tour. Once again there were a lot of reactions to the selection:

For Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi in place of ishant would have been a great test squad. We will miss u bhuvi😔😔 https://t.co/8T5JhJkWkl — 🌞 (@kathiravan_1990) May 7, 2021

It'll be some headache for the team management to pick just XI players out of these many talented lot. Would have loved to see Bhuvi in there as well but it makes sense why they have left him out. With IPL being suspended now, can't wait for WTC finals to start. Jeetna hai yaar! — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 7, 2021

In England Pitches Bowl swings more Why Bhuvi not there He is fit…He can Bowl best than Shami why? #Bhuvi #BCCI #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/hcbKBUoIGY — VI-RO (@DADDYHUNDRED) May 7, 2021

For Kuldeep Yadav

India go to England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. Once it was clear that Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling enough, it was clear he couldn't make the team. Sadly, Kuldeep's free fall continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2021

Sir – Kuldeep’s skill was harnessed largely due to Dhoni’s brilliance. No other country would’ve let their ace bowler fall this way. From his perspective achieved & seen alot too soon! Needs the hunger to be back if he wants to make a comeback. P.S: Same happening to chahal also — Gulshan Khatri (@Gulli_khatri) May 7, 2021

There were no surprises in the actual squad. KL Rahul continues to get picked for nothing. Shardul Thakur backed for the Gabba heroics. And Kuldeep Yadav getting dropped. Nagwaswalla and Prasidh replace Rajpoot and Warrier among standby pacers. I wonder if it rotation. — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) May 7, 2021

No Kuldeep Yadav why ??? He has not done anything wrong… Probably thats going to be the rythm of picking team … So sad #Rip_selectors @imkuldeep18 — Rahul Chaudhary (@Rahul_india8615) May 7, 2021

Feeling sad for Kuldeep, unfortunately he neither has been given the opportunity to perform recently nor has performed well in the last match he played. — Prachi (@notsodumb_) May 7, 2021

Dilip Doshi made his test debut at 31.Kuldeep is just 26 and he can always make a comeback. — Vidhu Balakrishnan (@VidhuBalakrish7) May 7, 2021

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

