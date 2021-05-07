Twitter 'Shocked' After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Misses Bus to England, 'Sad' After Kuldeep Yadav Axed from Team

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Twitter 'Shocked' After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Misses Bus to England, 'Sad' After Kuldeep Yadav Axed from Team
Many expressed their sadness after ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav was left out for the upcoming England tour.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 7:08 PM IST
As India announced the squad for the upcoming tour to England and the World Test Championship final as well, the team composition mostly remained the same, from the previous series against England. But there were a few names that were missing from the squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya once again did not find a spot in the team, while Kuldeep Yadav, who has been overlooked in the playing XI for a very long time, has been finally axed. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback in the IPL, wasn’t included in the side.
ALSO READ – India Announce Squad For WTC Final And England Tour: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Return; Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya Out
Opener Abhimanyu Eswaran and pacers Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla are named as standby players for the tour. Once again there were a lot of reactions to the selection:
For Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvi in place of ishant would have been a great test squad.
We will miss u bhuvi😔😔 https://t.co/8T5JhJkWkl
— 🌞 (@kathiravan_1990) May 7, 2021
It'll be some headache for the team management to pick just XI players out of these many talented lot. Would have loved to see Bhuvi in there as well but it makes sense why they have left him out. With IPL being suspended now, can't wait for WTC finals to start. Jeetna hai yaar!
— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 7, 2021
In England Pitches Bowl swings more Why Bhuvi not there He is fit…He can Bowl best than Shami why? #Bhuvi #BCCI #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/hcbKBUoIGY
— VI-RO (@DADDYHUNDRED) May 7, 2021
Indian Test Squad without Bhuvi is like Chicken Biryani without Chicken#WTC21 #TeamIndia #Bhuvi pic.twitter.com/qQDIIThmBh
— Roshan Singh (@CasualRoshan) May 7, 2021
For Kuldeep Yadav
India go to England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. Once it was clear that Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling enough, it was clear he couldn't make the team. Sadly, Kuldeep's free fall continues.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2021
Sir – Kuldeep’s skill was harnessed largely due to Dhoni’s brilliance. No other country would’ve let their ace bowler fall this way. From his perspective achieved & seen alot too soon! Needs the hunger to be back if he wants to make a comeback. P.S: Same happening to chahal also
— Gulshan Khatri (@Gulli_khatri) May 7, 2021
There were no surprises in the actual squad.
KL Rahul continues to get picked for nothing. Shardul Thakur backed for the Gabba heroics.
And Kuldeep Yadav getting dropped.
Nagwaswalla and Prasidh replace Rajpoot and Warrier among standby pacers. I wonder if it rotation.
— Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) May 7, 2021
Surprised, not to see BHUVI, KULDEEP in the Squad. #WTCFinal @CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra @Puneite_ #indvsnz
— Abhay Thakur जय हिंद, जय भारत (@abhaythakur28) May 7, 2021
No Kuldeep Yadav why ??? He has not done anything wrong… Probably thats going to be the rythm of picking team … So sad #Rip_selectors @imkuldeep18
— Rahul Chaudhary (@Rahul_india8615) May 7, 2021
Feeling sad for Kuldeep, unfortunately he neither has been given the opportunity to perform recently nor has performed well in the last match he played.
— Prachi (@notsodumb_) May 7, 2021
Dilip Doshi made his test debut at 31.Kuldeep is just 26 and he can always make a comeback.
— Vidhu Balakrishnan (@VidhuBalakrish7) May 7, 2021
ALSO READ – Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma Donate Rs 2 Crore in India’s COVID-19 Fight
India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).
Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking