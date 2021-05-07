CRICKETNEXT

Twitter 'Shocked' After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Misses Bus to England, 'Sad' After Kuldeep Yadav Axed from Team

Many expressed their sadness after ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav was left out for the upcoming England tour.

As India announced the squad for the upcoming tour to England and the World Test Championship final as well, the team composition mostly remained the same, from the previous series against England. But there were a few names that were missing from the squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya once again did not find a spot in the team, while Kuldeep Yadav, who has been overlooked in the playing XI for a very long time, has been finally axed. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback in the IPL, wasn’t included in the side.

ALSO READ – India Announce Squad For WTC Final And England Tour: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Return; Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya Out

Opener Abhimanyu Eswaran and pacers Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla are named as standby players for the tour. Once again there were a lot of reactions to the selection:

For Bhuvneshwar Kumar

For Kuldeep Yadav

ALSO READ – Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma Donate Rs 2 Crore in India’s COVID-19 Fight

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

