‘Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu’: Memes Galore as Netizens Roast Arshdeep for Barrage of No Balls

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a record five no-balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. He missed the first match of the series and then returned to the second match on Thursday (January 6). However, this comeback turned into a nightmare as he leaked 37 runs in just two overs and also got denied of Dasun Shanaka’s wicket due to overstepping the line again.

Speedster Arshdeep came to bowl the second over but least did he know that it was going to be a disaster. He opened his spell by leaking 19 runs. Pathum Nissanka smashed a boundary of Arshdeep’s very first ball and then he conceded a hat-trick of no balls before finishing the over. His poor bowling spell gave a perfect start to the Lankans. Skipper Hardik Pandya also realised that it was not Arshdeep’s day and therefore the latter didn’t bowl any over before the penultimate one.

Arshdeep, known for his death bowling abilities came in the 19th over but the problem of overstepping the line did not go away. The 23-year-old managed to dismiss in-form Shanaka but to no use as the on-field umpire gave it a no-ball as the pacer had overstepped again.

This left Pandya hiding his face in disappointment and made the fans furious. Soon after the first innings of the match, fans landed their thoughts on Twitter and poured their anger on the young pacer for the no-balls. Here’s a look at few of the reactions.

While some fans were very angry with Arshdeep, but there were also a few who came out in his support and backed him to work hard and come back strong. Here’s a look at a few posts that encouraged the speedster to comeback strong.

Come On Champ 🔥✊Today was not your day, you have done very well for India. You were the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20 World Cup 2022. One bad day can't tarnish your skills ✅ #NoBalls #INDvsSL #T20 #arshdeepsingh #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/08j5vwQCj7— Anmol Dhillon (@IamAnmolDhillon) January 5, 2023

Mistake happens cant blame ..comeback strongly after mistake..every mistake is stepping stone for success.. need more practice and concentration..#arshdeepsingh— Sharath K (@Sharath66227380) January 6, 2023

Relax guys it is just a game....we all know he is great find of Indian cricket.. #arshdeepsingh #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/8CrerFMNhQ— Me&Memes (@Me_nd_Memes) January 6, 2023

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also extended his support to Arshdeep as he tweeted, “You’ve got to feel for Arshdeep Singh, just lack of match practice. It’s never easy."

On the other side, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka played a captain’s knock as he led his side to a mammoth total of 206-6 in 20 overs. Chasing the same, India’s top-order collapsed but Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav brought some hope as they played valiant knocks taking the game close which India eventually lost by 16 runs.

