Twitter Users Question Hardik Pandya's Support for 'Black Live Matter' Movement

Hardik Pandya became the first player in the ongoing Indian Premier League to take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Pandya's gesture came during the game against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday after the all-rounder smashed 60 run from just 21 balls. After the match Pandya even tweeted a picture of himself with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter". Last week, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderbad, had expressed his disappointment over none of the IPL teams taking a knee in solidarity with the movement, which, he felt, went unnoticed in the league.

While many on Twitters lauded the allrounder's gesture, Pandya was also questioned for keeping mum on taking stands on issues closer home.

Here's What Twitter had to say:

Even sadhus life matters .. Even sushant Singh rajput life matters.. Tabhi toh chup baitha tha.. 🙄 — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) October 26, 2020

Well, look into your own home first . Do kashmiri lives matter there ? — Bazila (@bazilla16) October 26, 2020

Smile on face isn't symbolised with stand you are taking. There is merely showoff to me — badal lodhari (@badallodhari) October 26, 2020

Self Promotion! — Bihari Shady (@ShadyBihari) October 26, 2020

Brand endorsement from west... Well it's okay. pic.twitter.com/VJPPPTMoFM — Narendra Choudhary (@MarwariJat) October 26, 2020

Every lives matter. Kindly acknowledge the same — debashis sahani (@deb4modisha) October 26, 2020

"To be honest, I haven't had one conversation up here around it (BLM). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing. "I guess it's for us to re-highlight the importance of it, for people to understand what is happening in the world," Holder had said.