Twitter users troll Mohammad Azharuddin for referring to Stuart Broad's father in his latest Tweet

While making a post, a grammatical or a factual error can be made by anyone but if you are a celebrity, you might get trolled for it. People leave no chance in pouncing on celebrities for even the tiniest mistakes. This counts cricketer too. Current or former cricketers have earned a lot of fame and fans’ unprecedented attention is always on them. So, if a player happens to make a mistake in a post, it is bound to gather attention. This time former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is in the limelight for a mistake he made in a tweet. England pace bowling legend Stuart Broad was ruled out of the second Test match against India due to an injury. And this was the issue that Azharuddin had tweeted about but unfortunately used the wrong name.

Instead of writing Stuart, the former Indian captain in his tweet referred to Chris Broad, who is the former’s father. The blunder caught the attention of Twitteratis and they trolled the Azharuddin stating that the former Indian captain is still living in 1980s.

In the now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “With injuries to Chris Broad and Jimmy Anderson, England will have a second string of bowlers. Advantage India.”

While reacting to the blunder, many corrected Azhar that it was Stuart and not his father Chris, another fan stated that England still has a lethal bowling attack as its second-string bowlers are equally good. The blunder got immense attention as Twitter users opined their perspectives.

Sir, to Son of #ChrisBroad 😄— Rahul Parmar (@ParmarRahuls) August 12, 2021

It's Stuart Broad sir.— Guru Prasad K P/ಗುರು ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಕೆ ಪಿ (@GuruPrasadKP3) August 12, 2021

The first Test match between India and England was drawn due to interruption by rain. Cricket fans were left disheartened, and both the teams are still at 0-0. The Englishmen and Men In Blue will be looking forward to scoring a point in the second Test match, which started on August 12. On Day 1 of the match, Indian batsmen appeared to have an upper hand. At the loss of 3 wickets, India has so far scores 276 runs. KL Rahul’s phenomenal ton and Rohit Sharma’s inning gave India the required start. Indian fans are hoping that Rahul turns his ton into a double century.

