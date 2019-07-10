Twitter Wishes Legendary Sunil Gavaskar a Happy 70th Birthday

Former ‘Master Blaster’ and cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar turned 70 years on Wednesday (July 10). The former Indian batsman was the first one to scale 10,000 runs in Test cricket and held most of the batting records before Sachin Tendulkar broke them.
On the occasion of his birthday, wishes poured in from all corners as people took to Twitter and paid tribute to him. Here are some of the tweets that came in for the current commentator:
Wishing a very happy birthday to an extremely special man, whose passion for the game even to this day is an inspiration for us... just as his batting was!May God always keep you happy and healthy Gavaskar Sir. pic.twitter.com/C2UOnvNyYI— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019
Might be turning 70 but still looks 40 the great man. Happy bday S https://t.co/4k0zuC5G5y — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) July 10, 2019
Happy birthday #SunilGavaskar Sir, have a great year ahead.— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 10, 2019
Today is the birthday of a legend, who when asked about the best method to tackle fast bowling, quipped, "batting from the non - striker's end." Happy birthday SM Gavaskar.. Wish you many more years of happiness, health and joy.. — wv raman (@wvraman) July 10, 2019
After compiling tons of Centuries this one frm #70 not out is very crucial fr the Original Little Master..arguably the Greatest India has ever had..Greetings Great Little Fella..& May U reach yur personal Ton without a runner..GodBless now & Always.!!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) July 10, 2019
Many many happy returns of the day to Sunny paji, happy birthday and have a great day. #HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/dwBZRqc3UG — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 10, 2019
Happy birthday to the legend #SunilGavaskar Sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead.. pic.twitter.com/QA2skh0xOy— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 10, 2019
‘Comparisons are really no good in sport, especially if it is a comparison between different eras and generations, for there are so many variables that come into play, starting from the quality of the opposition to playing conditions’ .. #SunilGavaskar — Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) July 10, 2019
Happy Birthday, Sunil Gavaskar-1st man to score 10000 Test runs-Scored 774 runs in his debut series v WI (1971)-Scored 100s in each inns of Test - thrice-Only batsman to score double s in all 4 innings in Tests-Only ODI & Test wkt:Zaheer Abbas#HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/hCaNr1hUf0— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 10, 2019
Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, my hero. Seventy today. You watched Tendulkar bat on television, we heard Gavaskar bat on the radio. On a crackling Philips or Bush transistor, often from far away lands. pic.twitter.com/Fh06qSPW4t — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 10, 2019
Wishing batting legend & former #TeamIndia captain #SunilGavaskar a very happy birthday. India always had hope with you at the crease, Sunny! pic.twitter.com/4r6ERlmm6x— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 10, 2019
Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar First to reach 10000 Test Runs Most Test Hundreds v West Indies (13) Most Runs in Debut Series (774 v West Indies) Only player to score Test Double Hundred in all 4 innings. Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1980 World Cup Winner, 1983#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/IbyEbCc9ts — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 9, 2019
An era where there was very little cricket broadcasting,names that had numbers mattered. 774 was the start to that fascination Magazines,news reels,books were a crutch and Sunil Gavaskar was a balm that came as a beacon of hope to give Indian batting respect and acceptance!— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) July 10, 2019
In my only meeting with #SunilGavaskar, I had asked him if he preferred a leg or middle stump guard. He said when he bent to settle in his stance, he ensured left eye was perfectly aligned with off stump, so his vision covered all 3 stumps and he knew while ball to leave. Master. — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) July 10, 2019
Me - Sir, could I request you for 1 photo?Sunil Gavaskar - Nope sorry, why just one photo? Let’s click two photosHappy Birthday Legend #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/btI6ABtAkD— Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) July 10, 2019
"Your country's cricket would not be the same if you were not born." This cannot be said to many cricketers. Only a handful have achievements to deserve this. Surely, Sunil Gavaskar for one. Sunny, Happy 70. Now do what you mostly do when you reach 70 --- coolly make it to 100. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) July 10, 2019
Sunil Gavaskar's first 8 Test innings65, 67*, 116, 64*, 1, 117*, 124, 220He scored these against lethal west Indian bowling attack! Happy Birthday Sir.— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 10, 2019
#SunilGavaskar - he told my generation we could be winners ... no matter what the playing field .... the sheer courage and swag of the man .... and he faced the most fiery fast bowling like a dude. — Harini Calamur (@calamur) July 10, 2019
I wasn't born when this legend played for India but I do remember stories being told about Sunny Ji playing against the harsh bowlers of West Indies. Wishing Sunil Gavaskar a very happy 70th birthday.#SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/hxVbYcvOdB— Amol Vani (@amol_vani26) July 10, 2019
In Test Cricket, 1st Batsman to Score 9000 Runs - Gavaskar 10000 Runs - Gavaskar Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar... — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 9, 2019
#AustinCoutinhoCaricatures #SunilGavaskar I may not remember the many occasions on which I had a 5 wicket haul or how many matches I won with my lower order batting. But I can never forget the few times I bowled to this legend, the Li'l Master. #paisavasool #lifelesson pic.twitter.com/xsKXAige5V— Austin G. Coutinho (@auscoot) July 10, 2019
