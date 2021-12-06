Twitterati Celebrates India’s 372-run Victory Over New Zealand in 2nd Test

The Kiwis, who had to chase 540, started the day on 140-5 and were bowled out for 167 in the first session itself. Former cricketers, experts, and Indian cricket fans, celebrated the Indian victory on Twitter.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day (December 6) of the second Test match in Mumbai to clinch the series 1-0. The Black Caps, who had to chase 540, started the day on 140-5 and were bowled out for 167 in the first session itself. Though the biggest highlight of the second Test match was Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel’s record 10 wickets in the first inning, Mayank Agarwal, R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav’s heroics guided India to a thumping victory.

Former cricketers, experts, and Indian cricket fans, celebrated Indian victory on Twitter. Several former cricketers opined that it is very difficult to beat India in their own backyard, while some users credited the win to the turning pitch.

Calling India a “quality test side”, Harsha Bhogle said it’s very difficult to beat the team at home.

Inevitable. This is a quality test side. Very very difficult to beat at home.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2021

Beating NO. 1 Test side in almost three days by the biggest margin in Home conditions is great! Congratulations Team India for beating the WTC champion in the #INDvNZ Test series. #NZvIND #CricketTwitter— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 6, 2021

😂😂look at the pitches….. how can someone plays a ball which turning from 1 pitch to another— س سے سیّد🌠 (@Naqvi_ayyan) December 6, 2021

Yes…Make rank turners and claim ourselves as the best… 🤣🤣— PRABHA…😎 (@twitz_prabhakar) December 6, 2021

Highlighting the winning record of India under captain Virat Kohli, a user wrote, “India’s 6 out of 7 biggest wins in terms of runs in Test cricket history have come under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. India under Virat means domination.”

India's 6 out of 7 biggest wins in terms of runs in Test cricket history have come under Virat Kohli's captaincy.India under Virat means domination. pic.twitter.com/HTsC1BD61Y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2021

As a PlayerIn Test - 50 Wins*In ODI - 153 WinsIn T20I - 61 Wins Virat Kohli ~ 1st ever player to Win 50 matches in all formats#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/oKlNux57HT — S H E B A S (@Shebas_10) December 6, 2021

Flash from @Wriddhipops and brilliant from @ashwinravi99 Series win to India. Jayant was superb this morning and it finished earlier than hoped. Beating India in India is like beating Novak in a 5 setter. Brilliant from @imVkohli and his team. @BCCI— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 6, 2021

Netizens also mentioned that India’s thumping victory over New Zealand by 372 runs is now the team’s biggest victory in Tests by margin of runs. Previously, India had defeated South Africa by 337 runs in Delhi in 2015

372 - India's biggest victory by runs in Test cricket!Prev: 337 runs against South Africa at Delhi 2015#IndvNZ #IndvsNZ#NZvInd #NZvsInd— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 6, 2021

Twitterati even pulled out records of Ashwin after his stunning 8-wicket haul. The spin wizard also became the only Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 300 Test wickets at home.

G.O.A.T #Ashwin 1) Only bowler after kumble to take 300 wickets at home.2) Most wickets by a Indian bowler in winning Cause296*- R Ashwin288- Kumble221- Harbhajan3) fastest Indian to claim 300 Test wickets4) has now 9 Man of the series awards. 2nd Highest #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vTTpd9QOb6 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 6, 2021

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer used a short clip of the popular game Mario to take a jibe at New Zealand’s batting in front of India’s spin trio.

Indian spinners to batsmen after day 2 pic.twitter.com/yzGTEn7X0b— Karan (@KaranZee7) December 6, 2021

NZ trying to bat here vs our spin trio 😆 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wAMg8YBPfT— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 6, 2021

Teams visiting India hoping to win a series: #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AvXoZoUauo— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 6, 2021

Take a look at some other memes too:

NZ batters trying to break Indian spin trio pic.twitter.com/xcdmvZGTPO— BANDYA🏹 (@Aebandya) December 6, 2021

Apart from the memes, Sachin Tendulkar’s congratulatory tweet is winning hearts.

What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! 👏🏻A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians! 😉#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HAfvPxRDqG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2021

The former cricketer wrote, “What a victory for Team India. Congratulations! A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians.”

India have now concluded their New Zealand assignment in spectacular fashion by winning both the T20I and Test series.

