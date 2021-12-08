Twitterati Welcomes Rohit Sharma as New ODI Captain of Team India, Thanks Virat Kohli For His Achievements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, has announced Rohit Sharma as the new ODI team replacing Virat Kohli. The swashbuckling opener will be the sole white-ball leader of the team till the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup but in his statement, he said that he will continue to lead India in the ODI and Test format. The latest announcement from BCCI has indicated that Kohli has been sacked from the position after India’s ICC trophy drought under his leadership.

Rohit already took the captaincy charge in T20Is from the recently concluded series against New Zealand but he was not officially announced as the T20I captain by the selection committee at that time.

On Wednesday, BCCI released a statement: “The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

The Indian cricket team fans on Twitter shared mixed reactions to Kohli’s sacking and Rohit’s appointment.

I know him as a chase master, I know him as a run machine. And I want to see this Virat Kohli again, for whom scoring 100’s was the easiest task. Hopefully will see Virat 2.0 as a batsman. Thank you for all the memories you have given us as captain @imVkohli . pic.twitter.com/kYcai9cmsd— Vaibhav (@vaibhavdugar02) December 8, 2021

This Year !!He scored an overseas Test centuryHe got the permanent captaincy of T20iHe got the permanent captaincy of ODIHe became the vice-captain of the Indian Test team Yes, we are living in the era of Rohit Sharma#RohitSharma | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/80dJOwSV3w — ⧼ʀᴏʜɪᴛᴹᴵ⁻ᴵᶜᵀ (@Rokum45) December 8, 2021

From Can’t play tests to becoming the Highest ranked indian batsman in test.From Can’t play in overseas test to becoming highest run scorer in recent eng series. From being called as temporary captain to being the permanent captain . This is inspirational#Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/lXdtRppb2S — PRAYU (@Sydney_133) December 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma dropped from the World Cup and 12 years later, he will be leading India in the 2023 World Cup in India.#RohitSharma | @ImRo45 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/hM2V1FTyK1— Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) December 8, 2021

Let the world witness the beast again, KING. One more peak, Its show time from now on. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/DY7y2gjuix— Hardik Jain  (@HardikJ___07) December 8, 2021

Virat Kohli as India’s ODI captain:Matches - 95.Won - 65.Lost - 27.Runs scored - 5,449.Average - 72.65. - One of the finest record for a captain in history. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the national selection committee also announced their 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

While Virat Kohli will lead the team, Rohit Sharma has been named as the new vice-captain of the Test team. However, under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane retained his place in the squad.

