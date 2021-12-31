Twitterverse in Shock Over Quinton de Kock's Sudden Retirement From Test Cricket

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. The 29-year-old’s stunning decision came just hours after he was part of the South African side that lost to India by 113 runs in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

He stated that the decision was motivated by his desire to spend more time with his family. In the Centurion Test, De Kock scored 34 runs in the first innings and 21 in the second. De Kock, who has twice been awarded South African Cricketer of the Year, stated that he was still dedicated to playing limited-overs cricket for his country.

His wife, Sasha, is expected to give birth to the couple’s first child, therefore he had already declared he will miss the second and third Test against India.

In a statement issued by Cricket South Africa, De Kock wrote, “I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more.”

He added, “In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it’s time to do right by the people that mean the most to me.”

De Kock was recently mired in controversy during the T20 World Cup in October when he refused to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement after being ordered by Cricket South Africa to do so. The order came just days before a match against the West Indies, and it was initially reported that De Kock had withdrawn for personal reasons. De Kock apologised and promised to commit to the gesture in future matches after meeting with Cricket South Africa officials.

The surprising announcement by the seasoned wicketkeeper to retire from the longest format of the game has shocked cricket fans. Have a look at some of the reactions following the announcement:

Meanwhile, India and South Africa will play the 2nd Test match from January 3, 2022. The tourists will hope to make it 2-0 as they chase a maiden Test series win on South African soil.

