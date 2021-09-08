Two Bihar BJP Leaders Form Their Own U-19 Teams For Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Ahead of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s season-opening Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) is witnessing a power battle between two leaders of the state associated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For the past few weeks, two Bihar under-19 cricket teams are being helmed by two politicians from the state, each claiming to be the President of the BCA. The state is seeing intense infighting between two groups headed by former state BJP treasurer and BCA president Rakesh Tiwary and former MLA and state BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel. Interestingly, they both are claiming that they are representing the BCA.

Tiwary, who had attended the last BCCI AGM, has short-listed 135 junior players for trials before selection of the U-19 squad. On September 14, he will be naming the squad after a camp, Indian Express reported. On the other hand the rebel group, led by Patel, has already sent the names of the ‘Bihar under-19 squad’ to the BCCI.

Tiwary said the players selected by Patel are not even registered with the BCA.

“They have no recognition, no office, and no official email address. When was their election held? Who are their members? There are people who just want to create a nuisance,” Tiwary alleged, according to the newspaper.

Insisting that he is the BCA president, Patel said in an emergency meeting held last year, Tiwary was removed from the BCA president’s post. He said 28 out of a total of 38 district associations of the state had participated in the meeting and elected him as the president of the association. He said that he has conducted selection trials and has been updating the BCCI about the BCA’s activities.

Commenting upon the standoff, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board will look into the matter. He said the board will not tolerate this kind of activities where two teams are being formed from one state for a tournament.

Earlier this year, the BCA organized the T20 league without proper permission from the BCCI.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here