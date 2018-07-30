Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Two Graceful Left-Handers Meet After One Equals World Record

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 30, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
(IMAGE: Instagram/smriti_mandhana)

There was a surprise in store for Smriti Mandhana after her devastating knock helped Western Storm register their second victory in the ongoing Kia Super League on Sunday. The India opener got to meet her idol Kumar Sangakkara, one of the greatest batsman to have played the game, post the game in Taunton.

Mandhana shared that moment on Instagram, saying, “This just made my day. A big fan girl moment for me.”




Sangakkara, who was present at the ground, saw the innings and reckoned that Mandhana is a great ambassador for the women’s game.





Mandhana grabbed the headlines at Taunton after smashing an unbeaten 52 off just 19 balls, including five boundaries and four maximums. She brought up her fifty in 18 balls, equaling the record for the fastest half-century in Women’s T20.

Her innings helped Western Storm post 85 in the rain-curtailed six-over game. Loughborough Lightning, despite not losing a wicket, managed just 67 and defending champions doubled their points tally.

First Published: July 30, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
