Two Graceful Left-Handers Meet After One Equals World Record

Loading...
Mandhana shared that moment on Instagram, saying, “This just made my day. A big fan girl moment for me.”
Sangakkara, who was present at the ground, saw the innings and reckoned that Mandhana is a great ambassador for the women’s game.
Watching @mandhana_smriti putting bowlers to the sword here at Taunton. She is brilliant to watch. Great ambassador and great skill
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 29, 2018
Mandhana grabbed the headlines at Taunton after smashing an unbeaten 52 off just 19 balls, including five boundaries and four maximums. She brought up her fifty in 18 balls, equaling the record for the fastest half-century in Women’s T20.
Her innings helped Western Storm post 85 in the rain-curtailed six-over game. Loughborough Lightning, despite not losing a wicket, managed just 67 and defending champions doubled their points tally.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Kia Super LeagueKia Super League 2018KSLksl 2018Kumar SangakkaraMandhana world recordOff The Fieldsmriti mandhana
First Published: July 30, 2018, 12:56 PM IST