Two Indian Players to be Part of CPL Draft Who Participated in IPL Earlier

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is scheduled to be played between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors. Whether the tournament eventually takes place is subject to the situation due to Covid-19. But the players' draft will be a virual affair, where 537 players have registered.

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
Interestingly, two Indian players -- Pravin Tambe and Asad Pathan will be part of the draft.

Overseas stars like Chris Lynn, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad and Rilee Rossouw have already been bought by teams.

Back in 2013, Tambe had made the headlines when he was bagged by Rajasthan Royals as one of the oldest players. The 48-year-old recently played in a T10 league.

EArlier this year, Tambe was bagged by KKR, but was forced to withdraw his name, as he was part of an unsanctioned league in Mumbai. IN the 33 IPL matches he played, he had bagged 28 wickets at an economy of 7.75. On the other hand Pathan was also a part of the RCB team, and had played for them in six matches, in 2011-2012.

Shahid Afridi is the only player to be listed in the highest bracket (USD 1,60,000) in the players’ draft.

Earlier, veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on Tuesday opted out of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), according to media reports.

Gayle's decision to do so comes just a day before the players' draft, which was scheduled to take place on June 24.

The tournament is currently scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 10, subject to approval from the government.

According to the ESPNCricinfo report, Gayle opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons and he has reportedly already communicated his decision to the franchise.

