Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Two Indians in Saqlain Mushtaq's List of Best Spinners in the World Currently

Saqlain Mushtaq picked India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as two of the best spinners in modern-day cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Two Indians in Saqlain Mushtaq's List of Best Spinners in the World Currently

Legendary Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes Australia's Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world as far as Test cricket is concerned.

Mushtaq, who invented and popularised the 'Doosra' or the ball that turns the other way, also picked India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as two of the best spinners in modern-day cricket.

He also singled out Shakib Al Hasan for praise, saying the Bangladesh all-rounder is a clever bowler.

“In the longer version, I think Nathon Lyon is the best spinner in the world as he has performed against the majority of the top sides including India and Pakistan,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

“Ashwin is also a good bowler but in home conditions. In limited-overs cricket, Kuldeep Yadav is a really good spinner and he is well educated in a cricketing sense.

Also Read: Why Saqlain Mushtaq Believes Babar Azam Has an Edge Over Virat Kohli

"Shakib Al Hasan is a very clever bowler as well because I have seen him closely while working with Bangladesh.

As far as tweakers in his home country, Mushtaq singled out leg-spinners Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah for praise.

"In Pakistan, Shadab has a lot of potential and I think he can also be effective in Test cricket as well.

"Yasir Shah is a world-class spinner as well which is evident from his track record.”

Ashwin has played 77 Tests for India, taking 362 wickets at an average of 25.36. He has also played 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

Kuldeep has played only 6 Tests but has become a regular in the white-ball sides, having played 59 ODIs and 21 T20Is, taking 102 and 39 wickets, respectively in both formats.

Kuldeep YadavNathan LyonRavichandran Ashwinsaqlain mushtaqshakib al hasanYasir Shah

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more