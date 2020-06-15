Two Indians in Saqlain Mushtaq's List of Best Spinners in the World Currently

Legendary Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes Australia's Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world as far as Test cricket is concerned.
Mushtaq, who invented and popularised the 'Doosra' or the ball that turns the other way, also picked India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as two of the best spinners in modern-day cricket.
He also singled out Shakib Al Hasan for praise, saying the Bangladesh all-rounder is a clever bowler.
“In the longer version, I think Nathon Lyon is the best spinner in the world as he has performed against the majority of the top sides including India and Pakistan,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.
“Ashwin is also a good bowler but in home conditions. In limited-overs cricket, Kuldeep Yadav is a really good spinner and he is well educated in a cricketing sense.
"Shakib Al Hasan is a very clever bowler as well because I have seen him closely while working with Bangladesh.
As far as tweakers in his home country, Mushtaq singled out leg-spinners Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah for praise.
"In Pakistan, Shadab has a lot of potential and I think he can also be effective in Test cricket as well.
"Yasir Shah is a world-class spinner as well which is evident from his track record.”
Ashwin has played 77 Tests for India, taking 362 wickets at an average of 25.36. He has also played 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is.
Kuldeep has played only 6 Tests but has become a regular in the white-ball sides, having played 59 ODIs and 21 T20Is, taking 102 and 39 wickets, respectively in both formats.
