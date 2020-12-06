Two Members of England Touring Party Return 'Unconfirmed' COVID Positive Results in South Africa

Two members of the England touring party have returned 'unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19' and a decision on the rest of the tour will be taken after the results are ratified by medical experts, the ECB announced on Sunday.

The development comes after the rescheduled 1st ODI between South Africa and England had been called off after two hotel staff in Paarl tested positive for Covid-19. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Sunday just one hour before the start due to a positive covid-19 result from the South Africa camp.

"Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams," ECB said in a statement.

"The medical advice from both CSA and ECB is that the match cannot not take place. A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement had said that both boards agreed to delay the start time for today’s One-Day International match with The England players and management undergoing an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening after two members of the hotel staff teased positive for COVID-19.

Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said: "We regret that we are unable to play in today’s ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place.

"We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward.”

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said: “CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match.

“We are deeply regretful of the situation we find ourselves in after the amount of time and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour. “We are in continuous talks with the ECB as we navigate the situation under the guidance of our combined medical teams.”

The first of three ODIs had already been postponed from Friday after a South African player tested positive for the virus on the eve of the game, the third home player to test positive during England’s tour. That test caused concern among both squads because the player seemingly contracted COVID-19 while in the secure bio-bubble at the Cape Town hotel where both teams are staying

South Africa’s squad had to undergo additional tests after the latest player positive that caused the first postponement. All the remaining South African players returned negative tests on Saturday, Cricket South Africa said.

Of the three South African players who have tested positive for the virus during England’s tour, which began in mid-November, two of them tested positive while in the secure environment. One before the three-game Twenty20 series and the latest last week before the ODIs. The first player returned a positive test before both teams went into a 10-day quarantine period at the Cape Town hotel they are sharing ahead of the games.

England’s six-game limited-overs tour was organized at short notice to fill gaps in both teams’ schedules created by the virus pandemic but it also comes while South Africa is seeing signs of a second surge of the virus.

All six games are being played in Cape Town and nearby Paarl to limit travel for players and officials. But the Western Cape province, where they are playing, is one of the regions in South Africa that’s seeing a worrying increase in virus cases.