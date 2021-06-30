Two New Teams To Be Included In IPL 2021, BCCI To Earn Rs 5800 Crore

The Indian Premier League, ever since its inception, has grown from strength to strength and with this brand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has laid a benchmark following which a number of franchise-based leagues have propped up all over the globe. Now, as per reports in Cricbuzz, ahead of the 2022 season, the board is planning to add two teams to the fold and this will further beef up the coffers of the BCCI.

The report in Cricbuzz says that the Rajasthan Royals are presently valued at Rs 1855 crore while the Chennai Super Kings have a valuation of Rs 2200 to 2300 crore. 5-time champions Mumbai Indians are valued at even more (Rs 2700 crore to 2800 crore).

As far as the new franchise is concerned, the base price for the same would be USD 250 million (Rs 1850 crore) while the final cost after the bidding is done could be in the range of USD 300-400 million (Rs 2200 crore to Rs 2900 crore).

“We always knew that the new teams would be upwards of USD 300-400 million," N Santosh, the managing partner of D&P Advisory, told the portal. “Look we are talking of RR, which is not one of the highest-ranked franchises, going by different IPL parameters. If its value is USD 250 million, it is only good news for the BCCI."

When will the auction take place?

Reports suggest that the auction for these teams could take place in July this year. Ahmedabad is one of the favourites to get a team as there are a number of factors working in its favour. The newly-made Narendra Modi Stadium has already hosted a number of international games and it has made for a spectacular setting. Also, Gujarat Lions have already set up their base in Ahmedabad earlier.

Apart from this, Lucknow could also be included in the fold as the city too has a brilliant stadium and the facilities are top notch.

