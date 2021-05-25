Two of The Most Lovely People: Vinod Kambli Wishes Sachin Tendulkar And Anjali On 26th Marriage Anniversary

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli on Tuesday extended his greetings to the most adorable celebrity couple of India – Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali – as the duo celebrates their 26th wedding anniversary. It was love at first sight for Tendulkar and Anjali. The duo met for the first time in 1990 at the Mumbai international airport. While Tendulkar was returning home from his first international tour, Anjali was there to pick up her mother. The two felt an instant connection and got married in 1995.

Kambli posted a snap from Tendulkar and Anjali’s wedding day along with a beautiful caption on Twitter.

Here is the post:

Happy wedding anniversary to my dearest @sachin_rt and Anjali. Two of the most lovely people. Wish you both lots of happiness and may God bless always! pic.twitter.com/1u2nxdQcGk — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) May 25, 2021

Anjali, a doctor by profession, has been the biggest supporter of Tendulkar throughout his career. The duo also has two adorable kids — Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, made his international debut for India in November 1989 against arch-rival Pakistan in Karachi. In his debut Test, Tendulkar scored 15 runs in the first innings and did not bat in the second as the match ended in a draw.

A month later, Tendulkar made his One Day International (ODI) debut against the same opponent. He was removed for a duck by Waqar Younis as Pakistan won the match by seven runs.

Tendulkar went on to represent India in 463 ODIs and 200 Test matches and broke numerous record on the way. The 48-year-old holds the record for most centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49).

He is also the first male cricketer to score a double-hundred in one-dayers. He achieved this feat in 2010 against South Africa in Gwalior. His knock was laced with 25 fours and three sixes. Tendulkar also holds the record for most international centuries – 100.

The master blaster announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2013 after playing his record 200th Test against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

