'Two Other Teams are Playing' - Irate Wasim Akram Lashes Out at Presenter on Discussion About India; Video Goes Viral

Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram rarely loses cool and rather is known for his calm demeanor but on a recent cricket show he was seen to be irritated.

When asked about India by Mayanti Langer ahead of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Sharjah, Akram passed on the quesion regarding India’s woes to fellow commentator and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjreker. He added that even India captain Rohit Sharma must be ‘sick’ of the spotlight.

Here is how the exchange went –

Mayanti Langer: “They lost a lot of wickets, so you are not (reaching the death overs) with wickets in hand. Are you gonna continue with this to the World Cup?”

Wasim Akram: “All yours Sanjay!”

Mayanti Langer: “No Wasim, I wanna hear what you wanna say.”

Wasim Akram: “Rohit Sharma is probably sick watching himself on TV. Two other teams are playing. I discussed India yesterday all day long. Today is Pakistan vs Afghanistan. That’s why I am saying, Sanjay all yours.”

As for the Pakistan-Afghanistan match, Naseem Shah smashed back-to-back sixes in the last over against Afghanistan on Wednesday for a one-wicket victory for Pakistan.

In the Super 4 game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan also did well to restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 through its pacers and spinners. Shah had earlier clean bowled captain Mohammad Nabi for a golden duck to finish with 1-19.

“To be honest, it was quite a tensed environment in the dressing room,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said. “I was in the dressing room … I thought it is cricket and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief.”

“The boys were brilliant with the ball and in the field, but again we didn’t finish well,” Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said. “We didn’t control our nerves at the end. We gave two options to the bowlers, slower balls and yorkers, and sadly we couldn’t execute it when we needed to.”

The win set up the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka for Pakistan, knocking out Afghanistan and India.

