Two Out of Three Banned Sri Lanka Cricketers Planning to Move to USA, Says Report

Two among the three cricketers, who were banned for flouting Covid-19 norms in England, are reportedly planning to move to USA and resume their careers there. Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis were handed 2-year-bans by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board after they were seen roaming the streets of Durham in an apparent violation of Covid-19 rules. Two among the three are now planning to leave the country. One has already called the USA officials while another one might do so in coming week or so.

If they say yes to USA, they will earn USD 125,000 per year; reportedly these players have got solid backing from a Sri Lanka legend in their new found cricket mission.

“The said arrangement is to play for U.S.A. for $ 125,000 per year, for three years. In his inquiry, the player was proved lying to the disciplinary committee on a fatal accident which he had committed some time ago. Now he is trying to take on the SLC CEO over his punishment.

“This legend is a good pal of the player manager of the two players who now try to leave the country. The legend well known in the cricket circles for playing covert double games,” the source said.

A five-member disciplinary committee had earlier recommended a two-year bans for batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis with 18-month sanction for wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella. In late June, they were found to have breached the COVID safety bio-bubble in Durham ahead of the three-match ODI series against England. They were overlooked for selections for the ongoing ODI and T20 series with the visiting Indians

SLC statement:

“Consequent to the recommendations made by the Independent Panel of Inquiry appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket, Under allegations of;

1. Breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, instructions & regulations of the team Management and by the said act putting into jeopardy the safety of said players, fellow team members and others involved in the said tour, and;

2. Violating the instructions & regulations of the team Management with regard to the team curfew by failing to be at the hotel room by 10.30 p.m.,

3. By such actions, bringing disrepute to Sri Lanka Cricket and the Country

