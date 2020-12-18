Two South Africa Players Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Cricket South Africa on Friday confirmed that two members of the national team tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the players' entry into the bio-secure bubble for the Test series against Sri Lanka

Cricket South Africa on Friday confirmed that two members of the national team tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the players' entry into the bio-secure bubble for the Test series against Sri Lanka. The unnamed players will be isolating with immediate effect, even as CSA announced the inclusion of three more players -Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius - to the squad.

"CSA confirms that two members of the #Proteas team have returned positive COVID-19 results following their scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team’s entry into the Bio-Secure Environment for the #BetwayTest series against Sri Lanka," CSA said in an official statement.

"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the Covid-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect.

"CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being. CSA can confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted."

Earlier, Domestic cricket in South Africa was put on hold after as many as 10 of their 16-man squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka were exposed to Covid-19 during first-class matches this week. With South Africa officially entering a second wave of coronavirus, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that domestic matches would be halted until next month.

Meanwhile, this is a maiden call-up for van Tonder, while Sipamla will be similarly excited as this is his first inclusion into the Test squad.

"Van Tonder has been exceptional with the bat in this season’s 4-Day Cup. He is the top run scorer of the competition so far with 604 in five matches at an average of 67.11. The 22-year-old notched up a career-best double ton (261 balls) for the VKB Knights in their fixture against the Imperial Lions just this week. That, coupled with the two centuries and half-century already in his tally for the competition, makes for an exciting talent and addition to the national team," CSA said.

"Pretorius has made great progress from the hamstring injury he picked up last month just before the start of the England tour. He would have completed the last step of the CSA Return to Play protocol by playing in the now postponed round of the 4-Day Cup and will instead work closely with the team’s medical staff and coaches to ensure that he is Test match-ready.

"Kagiso Rabada has not yet been medically cleared to play."

Test squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Raynard van Tonder (VKB Knights).