Two Sri Lanka Cricketers Test Positive For Coronavirus Ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Ahead of their England tour next month, two Sri Lanka cricketers, who are part of a provisional 28-man squad, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fast bowling allrounders Dhananjaya Lakshan and Ishan Jayaratne tested positive on Saturday and have been put into quarantine for 14 days.

According to a report in Daily FT, 40 Sri Lankan cricketers were given their first dose of vaccine against coronavirus on Saturday at the National Blood Bank after an antigen test.

Lakshan and Jayaratne, though, were not part of the 18-man Sri Lanka squad that was set to leave for Bangladesh on 16 May for a three-match ODI series in Dhaka.

The ODI series vs Bangladesh will be played from May 23.

After the Bangladesh tour, Sri Lanka will fly to England where they are to play three T20Is followed by as many ODIs. Prior to the white-ball matches, the touring party will also play two practice matches against Kent (one-day) on June 18 and Sussex (T20) on June 20.

The T20I series gets underway from June 23 with the first two matches to be played in Cardiff before the series finale in Southampton. The ODIs will be played in Chester-le-Street, London and Bristol.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to Sportstar, has indicated that an Indian team could tour Sri Lanka for white-ball matches. While responding to a query about whether the remainder of IPL 2021 could be staged in India, Ganguly replied in negative and said, “India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine.”

He, however, hasn’t mentioned when exactly the tour is supposed to happen.

