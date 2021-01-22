Two Sri Lanka Cricketers Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of West Indies Tour

Two Sri Lanka cricketers have tested positive for Covid-19 during training with the limited-overs squad ahead of next month's tour of the West Indies. The two players are medium pacer Binura Fernando and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

"The two players were found to be positive, following a PCR test carried out on January 20," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. "Immediately upon identification, they have been directed to follow the government's health protocol laid out on COVID-19.

"The squad which commenced training on the January 18 at the SSC Grounds, underwent a PCR test on the 20th, whilst the rest of the players will once again undergo a PCR Test on the 26th January 2021, as part of a routine testing process."

The players, as well as rest of the squad members, will now be in isolation. Sri Lanka are set to travel to West Indies for two Tests and six limited-overs games from the end of February.

Karunaratne has played one Test in 2019, against Australia, while Fernando has played two T20Is against Pakistan in 2015.

Earlier, top officials of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) addressed speculations of the media that alleged a young cricketer of the national team being caught involved in an ugly sex scandal during the First test at Galle played againstEngland. Since Wednesday, January 20, rumours started doing the rounds after several news portals carried out the sex scandal reports. The player in context is in his early twenties and played in the Galle Test against England which concluded on January 18.A senior member from the SLC spoke to Cricket Age and quashed the ongoing allegations.

While speaking to the portal, the official established that any such incident was not reported during the match. The statement added that the stories doing rounds are fabricated with an intention to muddle the ongoing test series. Sri Lanka endured a comprehensive defeat losing five test matches on their home soil against the visitors.

The SLC official further stated that people find ways to criticise when a team loses. During the interaction, it was confirmed that a trivial situation happened which had to do something with violating the dressing room code of conduct. However, the sex scandal accusation is baseless, concluded the SLC member.