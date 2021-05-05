- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Two Suspected Bookies Caught From Stadium During IPL 2021 Match
Two suspected bookies got inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium posing as someone else and were caught red-handed.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 1:42 PM IST
Two suspected bookies were apprehended from Arun Jaitly Stadium during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. They were apprehended by the police as they had entered the stadium premises using fake identities. Both have been produced in a Delhi Court and sent to a five-day police custody. There two have been identified as Manish Kansal (38), who was posing as a housekeeping staff, Krishan Garg (26), who was posing as the health worker of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
IPL 2021: Full List of Covid19 Positive Players, Support, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team
“We have lodged an FIR against them at I P Estate police station and recovered accreditation cards from their possession. We are now trying to find out the authenticity of the accreditation cards and how they got these cards,” Additional DCP Meena said.
Also read: ‘This is Not a Joke Anymore’
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
