IPL 2021: Two Teams, Two Matches, One Spot: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians Fight it Out for Last Playoff Berth

The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League has reached its business end. A total of five matches are left in the group stage, after which the playoffs begin from Sunday, October 10, 2021. But for the playoffs to start, we need four teams. So far, we have three teams — Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore — who have qualified for the knockout stages. For the last remaining spot, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will fight it out in the coming days as they play their last respective group stage matches on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the in-form teams in the UAE, have won four of the six matches they have played since the resumption of the IPL 2021 season. The win in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad did them a world of good as they currently sit at the pole position to qualify for the playoffs. Having played 13 games, Kolkata have 12 points to their name, and their net run-rate is +0.294.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, found back their mojo exactly when they needed it. Their resounding win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday took them level on points with Kolkata. Both these teams have identical points, but Mumbai’s run-rate is -0.048, which has kept them out of the top-four.

IPL 2021 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

For Kolkata, the equation is pretty simple, win the last game against Rajasthan Royals and book your place in the playoffs. A win on Thursday would take them to 14 points, which is also the maximum number of points Mumbai can achieve this season if they win their last match. With the advantage of a better run rate, Kolkata is just a win away from the playoffs, which eluded them last year due to, wait for it, net run rate. However, their last match against Rajasthan Royals is not going to be easy. They may have looked below par against Kolkata’s rival Mumbai on Tuesday in Sharjah, but they stopped the Chennai Super Kings juggernaut in the UAE. KKR vs RR match will be played in Sharjah, whose pitch has played tricky throughout the season, so it will be premature to call that match. This, even though the only game Kolkata played on this ground, they beat Delhi Capitals.

MUMBAI INDIANS

William Shakespeare wrote, ‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man,’ for Mumbai Indians, it played out as, cometh the hour, cometh the men. The Mumbai Indians team looked hapless, having won just one of the five games in the UAE. On Tuesday night, they churned out an excellent performance against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah by winning the match by eight wickets with 70 balls remaining. This result worked wonders for Rohit Sharma and his team as it took them level on points with KKR and improved their run-rate substantially. Nothing short of a win would do for them on Friday, even if Kolkata lose their last match against RR.

If both teams win, KKR qualify on the virtue of a better run rate. If both KKR and MI lose their last group games, Eoin Morgan advances because of a better run rate. If Kolkata lose and Mumbai win, MI will have the chance to go a step closer to their third consecutive IPL title. If Mumbai lose and Kolkata wins, then see you again next year after the grand auction for Mumbai.

If Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals both win their last matches and if Kolkata and Mumbai both lose, then also Kolkata would proceed because both PBKS and RR have far inferior run rate than Kolkata.

