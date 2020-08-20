Two Unnamed South African Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Two unnamed South Africa players have tested positive for COVID-19, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Thursday. The tests were conducted during the team's culture camp in Skukuza, and both the infected players are asymptomatic.
"While both players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their health and well-being," CSA said in a release.
"There were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive. All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually. The testing is in line with fulfilling the organization's obligation and commitment to control the spread of the virus."
The camp is being held between August 18 to 22 to educate players in a time when South African cricket is dealing with race issues. Faf du Plessis is not part of the camp due to the imminent birth of his child.
Recently, former captain Graeme Smith revealed "enormous amount of abuse", including "death threats" following his support for the Black Lives Matter movement at the 3TC match in July. At that game, former skipper Smith and all everyone present including 24 participating players, match and administrative officials and commentators, took a knee and wore an armband with the BLM logo on it.
At least four former national players - all white – had opposed the gesture in support of BLM while several former players of colour have since gone public with their stories of discrimination, some even during Smith's stint as captain.
Players in the camp: Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, David Miller, Dean Elgar, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, Keegan Petersen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verryenne, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Pieter Malan, Pite Van Biljon, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Senuran Muthusamy, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza.
