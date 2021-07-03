Two West Indies Players Collapse on Field in T20I Against Pakistan; Match Goes on

In a freak incident, two West Indies players — Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation — collapsed on the ground within a span of 10 minutes, during the second T20I against Pakistan in Antigua on Friday. It was Henry first and was stretchered off the field and then Nation too was taken off.

Surprisingly, in these unusual circumstances too, the match was not forfeited and hosts Windies went to win by seven runs (D/L). Though the reasons for the sudden collapse is still unknown, it is reported that both the players are stable now.

Match between Pakistan and West Indies women cricketers continues … Suddenly West Indies women cricketer fainted and collapsed . She was shifted to a nearby hospital. Hopefully she will recover soon.VC: @windiescricket#WIWvPAKW #WIWvsPAKW pic.twitter.com/OjhJmWioeO— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) July 2, 2021

*UPDATE*: Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed.WICB Media Manager https://t.co/kWKu5e9bUE — Abdul Ghaffar (Replay, Dawn News) (@GhaffarDawnNews) July 2, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, Windies scored 125/6 after batting first. Wicket-keeper Kycia Knight top-scored for the hosts with 30 from 20 balls. Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and returned with figures of 2/18 in her four overs.

While chasing, Pakistan could only score 103/6 in 18 overs. Nida Dar scored 29 from 39 balls. There were five run-outs in the Pakistani innings out of six players dismissed.

With this win, West Indies women have already sealed the series, with another T20I to play. The third and final T20I will be played on July 4, while the ODI series will begin July 7 and will culminate on July 18.

