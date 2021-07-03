CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News»Two West Indies Players Collapse on Field in T20I Against Pakistan; Match Goes on
1-MIN READ

Two West Indies Players Collapse on Field in T20I Against Pakistan; Match Goes on

Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry

In a freak incident, two West Indies players -- Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation -- collapsed on the ground within a span of 10 minutes, during the second T20I against Pakistan in Antigua on Friday. It was Henry first and was stretchered off the field and then Nation too was taken off.

In a freak incident, two West Indies players — Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation — collapsed on the ground within a span of 10 minutes, during the second T20I against Pakistan in Antigua on Friday. It was Henry first and was stretchered off the field and then Nation too was taken off.

ALSO READ - India to Play Warm Up Against ECB’s ‘Select County XI’ Ahead of Series Opener

Surprisingly, in these unusual circumstances too, the match was not forfeited and hosts Windies went to win by seven runs (D/L). Though the reasons for the sudden collapse is still unknown, it is reported that both the players are stable now.

RELATED NEWS

As far as the match is concerned, Windies scored 125/6 after batting first. Wicket-keeper Kycia Knight top-scored for the hosts with 30 from 20 balls. Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and returned with figures of 2/18 in her four overs.

ALSO READ - Out of 20, 14 Represented India: SLC Reacts to Arjuna Ranatunga’s Latest Remarks

While chasing, Pakistan could only score 103/6 in 18 overs. Nida Dar scored 29 from 39 balls. There were five run-outs in the Pakistani innings out of six players dismissed.

With this win, West Indies women have already sealed the series, with another T20I to play. The third and final T20I will be played on July 4, while the ODI series will begin July 7 and will culminate on July 18.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:July 03, 2021, 07:51 IST