Cricket West Indies will partner with the Trinidad and Tobago government and the Caribbean Premier League to host two women’s T10 games ahead of the second CPL semi-final and the final.
The matches, dubbed the NLCB Challenge and Courts Invitational, will take place on October 10 and 12, respectively.
The matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
"CPL is always looking for ways to innovate and give more chances for fans to enjoy world-class cricket. These T10 matches with the best women’s cricketers from across the Caribbean are just the latest example of our tournament pushing to be more inclusive and forward thinking,” Pete Russell, the CPL COO said.
“We are delighted to be providing the chance for these players to be part of our event."
CWI CEO Johnny Grave added that he hoped the initiative will inspire plenty of young women to take up the sport.
"Improving the opportunities for women and girls to get involved in cricket is one of our top strategic priorities and we are delighted that the CPL and Government of Trinidad and Tobago have come together with us to ensure that women’s cricket gets chance to be involved in the Hero CPL for the first time,” Grave said.
"These two exhibition games will be highly competitive and will hopefully inspire more young girls in the Caribbean to get involved in our sport," he added.
The games could eventually lead to a women’s CPL being launched, an idea that has been floated before and something CPL management has been keen on.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Two Women’s T10 Games to be Held in Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of CPL Finals
Cricket West Indies will partner with the Trinidad and Tobago government and the Caribbean Premier League to host two women’s T10 games ahead of the second CPL semi-final and the final.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SA v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings