Two-year Ban on Journalist Boria Majumdar For Threatening And Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI has banned a journalist for two years following its investigation into allegations levelled by India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha. In a series of Tweets in February this year, Saha had shared conversation with an unnamed journalist who seemingly had taken offense at the wicketkeeper-batter for ignoring his calls for an interview following which he warned the cricketer of not taking ‘insults kindly’.

The journalist later was revealed to be Boria Majumdar who now has been banned for two years from getting any accreditation as a member of the press (domestic or international matches), getting any interview with any registered players in India and accessing any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

Taking cognizance of the incident, BCCI formed a committee comprising Rajeev Shukla (BCCI Vice President), Arun Singh Dhumal (Treasurer) and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Councillor). The committee deliberated on whether the messages sent by Majumdar were “in the nature of threat and intimidation."

Here’s a copy of the letter the BCCI has sent to its members

As you may be aware, Mr. Wriddhiman Saha had shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on social media platform, Twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist. Mr. Saha in the hearing named Mr. Boria Majumdar as the journalist.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken cognizance of this incident and deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrence of such instances with other players.

In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI (“BCCI Committee”). The key issues for deliberation for the BCCI Committee in the matter was to ascertain if the messages sent by the journalist were in the nature of threat and intimidation.

The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr. Saha and Mr. Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr. Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation. The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCC! Committee and imposed the following sanctions:

i. 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India;

ii. 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and

iii, 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

In view of the above, we hereby request you to kindly facilitate the compliance of the aforementioned sanctions in your respective associations.

