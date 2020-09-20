- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatMatch Ended162/9(20.0) RR 8.1
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team Ireland Women's Super 50 Typhoons vs Scorchers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 20, 2020
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Best Picks / TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Captain / TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 20, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super 50 | The 7th match of the Cricket Ireland Women’s 50 over series will be played between the Typhoon Women and the Scorchers Women at Dublin, Ireland.
TYP-W vs SCO-W Ireland Women's Super 50 Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TYP-W vs SCO-W Ireland Women's Super 50 Match Details
September 20 – 2:45 PM IST at Dublin, Ireland.
TYP-W vs SCO-W Ireland Women's Super 50 My Dream11 Team
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team Batsmen: Gaby Lewis (CAPTAIN), Rebecca Stokell, Jenny Sparrow
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team All-rounders: Laura Delany (VICE CAPTAIN), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team Bowlers: Hannah Little, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack
TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Typhoons : Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Sarah Forbes, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Laura Delany, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Fraya Sargent
Scorchers : Leah Paul, Tess Maritz, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Louise McCarthy, Cara Murray, Hannah Little, Anna Kerrison, Kate McEvoy
