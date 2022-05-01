TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Arachas Super Series 2022, May 1, 3:15 PM IST

TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Arachas Super Series 2022 match between Typhoons Women and Scorchers Women: Ireland’s domestic Women’s tournament, Arachas Super Series 2022, will be played between three teams namely Scorchers Women, Typhoons Women, and Dragons Women. The tournament will kickstart on May 01 with the final scheduled on August 08, 2022.

In the curtain-raiser of the Arachas Super Series 2022, we have Typhoons Women battling it out against Scorchers Women. The much-talked-about game will be played at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin at 03:15 PM IST on May 1, Sunday.

In the last season, Scorchers Women lifted the trophy by beating Typhoons Women in the final by 19 runs. The match saw a good bowling performance by Scorchers as they restricted the opposition at a low score of 76.

Rachel Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, and Georgina Dempsey are the players to watch out for from the Typhoons Women team. Scorchers Women have Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, and Gaby Lewis as their crucial players.

Ahead of the match between Typhoons Women and Scorchers Women, here is everything you need to know:

TYP-W vs SCO-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin at 03:15 PM IST on May 01, Sunday.

TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable XIs

Typhoons Women: Freya Sargent, Rachel Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes (wk), Orla Prendergast, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Maria Kerrison, Laura Delany (c), Celeste Raack

Scorchers Women: Cara Murray, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Caoimhe McCann, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Shauna Kavanagh (wk)

