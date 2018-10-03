U-19 Asia Cup: Yashasvi, Spinners Star in India U-19's Victory Over Afghanistan

Loading...
Batting first, India were all-out for 221 in 45.3 overs with Jaiswal scoring 92 off 93 balls with 13 boundaries and a six.
Opener Jaiswal resurrected the innings when India were down in the dumps at 14 for 3, adding 62 runs for the fourth wicket with Prabh Simran Singh (17).
However, the more important stand was of 80 runs for the fifth wicket with Ayush Badoni, who scored 65 with eight fours and a six.
But at a reasonable 202 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 19 runs to score a below par 221.
Seamer Azmatullah Omarzai and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed took three wickets apiece.
While chasing, Afghanistan started off well with 56 run opening stand but lost the momentum in the middle overs after the left-arm spin duo of Desai (4/37 in 7.4 overs) and Harsh Tyagi (3/40 in 10 overs) started operating.
From 82 for 2, Afghanistan suffered a middle order collapse to be reduced to 105 for 6 and never recovered.
First Published: October 3, 2018, 12:14 AM IST