U-19 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Pull Out Due to 'Quarantine Restrictions for Minors'

New Zealand have withdrawn from next year’s Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean citing the mandatory quarantine restriction the colts would face upon their return from the tournament. They have been replaced by Scotland in Group D, that also features hosts West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the U-19 World Cup will be played in Caribbean. The tournament, that begins from January 14, will witness 16 nations fighting for the title across 10 venues in Guyana, St Kitts, Antigua and Barbuda and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago. The final will be played on February 5, 2022.

Defending champions Bangladesh, who defeated India in 2020, are placed in Group A with England, Canada and UAE. The Indian colts are grouped with South Africa, Uganda and Ireland in Group. The likes of Afghanistan, Pakistan, PNG and Zimbabwe are in Group C.

The tournament begins with the hosts taking on Australia. The Plate competition will be held in Trinidad and Tobago between 25 and 31 January. The Super League will take place in Antigua and Barbuda from 26 January.

The Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground will host the semi-finals on February 1 and 2. The grand finale of the 14th edition of the tournament will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between January 9 and 12 in St Kitts and Nevis, and Guyana.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Groupings:

Group A- Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B- India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C- Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D- Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

