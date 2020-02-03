Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

U-19 CWC, 2020 Plate Final, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 03 February, 2020

2ND INN

England Under-19

279/7 (50.0)

England Under-19
v/s
Sri Lanka Under-19
Sri Lanka Under-19*

43/1 (5.4)

Sri Lanka Under-19 need 237 runs in 264 balls at 5.38 rpo

India vs New Zealand | 5-0 Win is Huge, Team Should Carry Forward Momentum: Zaheer

Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.

PTI |February 3, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | 5-0 Win is Huge, Team Should Carry Forward Momentum: Zaheer

Mumbai: Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.

The Indian team whitewashed New Zealand with a dominant display, including prevailing in two super overs.

Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters here, "I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement."

This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

"They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand.

"For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and test matches," he said.

