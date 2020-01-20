Nyeem Young scored a brisk half-century and returned with a five wicket haul as West Indies beat England by 71 runs by the D/L method to register their second consecutive win Group B.
England’s decision to field first backfired right from the word go as West Indies’ batsmen ensured they did not throw away a start.
West Indies kept building important partnerships and an unbeaten 86 by Kevlon Anderson along with Young’s 66 off 41 deliveries propelled them to 267/7 in 50 overs.
Anderson smashed three maximums and six boundaries, while Young hit four sixes and five fours during his knock.
For England Lewis Goldsworthy was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 2/28 in his 10 overs.
Jayden Seales then pegged the English further back with some good quality fast bowling and was unfortunate finish wicket-less.
England however could not recover from the early slow start they made and kept losing wickets at regular intervals with no one able to stick it out there for a considerable period of time.
Tom Clark top scored with 38 and was one of two batsmen to cross into the 30s before being dismissed.
Once Ashmead Nedd had knocked back two of the top three, Young took over. England were unable to deal with him and lost five wickets for 32 runs.
With the score reading 184/9 in the 44th over, rain stopped play and West Indies were awarded the win.
U-19 World Cup | All-round West Indies Ease Past England by 71 Runs
