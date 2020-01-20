Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 8, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 20 January, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies Under-19

267/7 (50.0)

West Indies Under-19
v/s
England Under-19
England Under-19*

184/9 (43.4)

England Under-19 need 84 runs in 38 balls at 13.26 rpo
Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

42/1 (14.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 316 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lahore

24 Jan, 202019:00 IST

U-19 World Cup | Australia Trounce Nigeria by 10 Wickets

Olayinka Olaleye top scored with 21 off 53 deliveries and was the only batsman who was able to register double figures.

Cricketnext Staff |January 20, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
U-19 World Cup | Australia Trounce Nigeria by 10 Wickets

Wrist-spinner Tanveer Sangha finished with figures of 5/14 that earned him the Player-of-the-match as Australia romped home to a 10-wicket victory against Nigeria in Kimberly to go top of Group B.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first Nigeria were in all sorts of trouble as they lost two wickets within the first seven deliveries of the innings, and never really recovered from there.

Olayinka Olaleye top scored with 21 off 53 deliveries and was the only batsman who was able to register double figures.

Nigeria, who’s second highest scorer was the extras column with 14 runs, were bowled out for 61 in 30.3 overs.

Bradley Simpson returned with a three-wicket haul while Liam Marshall and Todd Murphy picked a wicket each aside Sangha’s five.

Nigeria could not make any inroads with the ball either as Sam Fanning (30*) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (23*) took Australia over the line in less than eight overs. Both batsman smashed four boundaries each during their chase.

Australia, who lost against West Indies in their opening game, now have two points.

Australia U19 vs Nigeria U19ICC U-19 World CupTanveer Sanghau19 world cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

BAN v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more