U-19 World Cup | Australia Trounce Nigeria by 10 Wickets

Wrist-spinner Tanveer Sangha finished with figures of 5/14 that earned him the Player-of-the-match as Australia romped home to a 10-wicket victory against Nigeria in Kimberly to go top of Group B.
Having won the toss and elected to bat first Nigeria were in all sorts of trouble as they lost two wickets within the first seven deliveries of the innings, and never really recovered from there.
Olayinka Olaleye top scored with 21 off 53 deliveries and was the only batsman who was able to register double figures.
Nigeria, who’s second highest scorer was the extras column with 14 runs, were bowled out for 61 in 30.3 overs.
Bradley Simpson returned with a three-wicket haul while Liam Marshall and Todd Murphy picked a wicket each aside Sangha’s five.
Nigeria could not make any inroads with the ball either as Sam Fanning (30*) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (23*) took Australia over the line in less than eight overs. Both batsman smashed four boundaries each during their chase.
Australia, who lost against West Indies in their opening game, now have two points.
