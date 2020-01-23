Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

U-19 World Cup | Australia's Bowlers Lead Late Charge in Thrilling Win Against England

But a late charge by Connor Sully and Todd Murphy handed the English yet another defeat and almost assured them an early flight back from South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |January 23, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
U-19 World Cup | Australia's Bowlers Lead Late Charge in Thrilling Win Against England

Australia follow West Indies into the quarter-finals of the 2020 U-19 World Cup after they beat arch-rivals England in a cliffhanger in their Group B match. Australia completed the two-wicket win of the last delivery of the game after needing 40 runs from 18 deliveries at one point at Kimberly.

Put into bat first by Australia, Ben Charlesworth led the way for England with a fine 100-ball-82 at the top of the order. He along with Jordan Cox (25) set them off to a good start.

However Todd Murphy and Connor Sully struck in quick succession, derailing the English charge. Jack Haynes added 31 alongside Charlesworth before Australia picked up two more quick wickets to leave England at 141/4 .

Five runs later Charlesworth was dismissed and Australia were looking to close out the innings soon.

Dan Mousley had other ideas though as he smashed an unbeaten 51 and with Kasey Aldridge adding an unbeaten 32 at the other end England managed to get out of the woods and post a competitive 252/7.

Mackenzie Harvey (65) then played a captain’s knock for Australia at number 3 and along with Lachlan Hearne (45) put on a match-saving 83-run partnership for the third wicket.

England however clawed back in after Harvey was dismissed with Lewis Goldsworthy picking up crucial wickets. Hamidullah Qadri also added a couple of Australian wickets to his name as England looked set to have seen off the challenge from their opposition.

But a late charge by Connor Sully and Todd Murphy handed the English yet another defeat and almost assured them an early flight back from South Africa.

Sully. who won the Player-of-the-match award, smashed 34 off 19 deliveries with a boundary and three sixes alongside Murphy who hammered 16 off 10 take their team home with two wickets in hand off the final delivery of the game.

australia vs englandConnor Sullyu19 world cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more