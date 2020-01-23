U-19 World Cup | Australia's Bowlers Lead Late Charge in Thrilling Win Against England

Australia follow West Indies into the quarter-finals of the 2020 U-19 World Cup after they beat arch-rivals England in a cliffhanger in their Group B match. Australia completed the two-wicket win of the last delivery of the game after needing 40 runs from 18 deliveries at one point at Kimberly.
Put into bat first by Australia, Ben Charlesworth led the way for England with a fine 100-ball-82 at the top of the order. He along with Jordan Cox (25) set them off to a good start.
However Todd Murphy and Connor Sully struck in quick succession, derailing the English charge. Jack Haynes added 31 alongside Charlesworth before Australia picked up two more quick wickets to leave England at 141/4 .
Five runs later Charlesworth was dismissed and Australia were looking to close out the innings soon.
Dan Mousley had other ideas though as he smashed an unbeaten 51 and with Kasey Aldridge adding an unbeaten 32 at the other end England managed to get out of the woods and post a competitive 252/7.
Mackenzie Harvey (65) then played a captain’s knock for Australia at number 3 and along with Lachlan Hearne (45) put on a match-saving 83-run partnership for the third wicket.
England however clawed back in after Harvey was dismissed with Lewis Goldsworthy picking up crucial wickets. Hamidullah Qadri also added a couple of Australian wickets to his name as England looked set to have seen off the challenge from their opposition.
But a late charge by Connor Sully and Todd Murphy handed the English yet another defeat and almost assured them an early flight back from South Africa.
Sully. who won the Player-of-the-match award, smashed 34 off 19 deliveries with a boundary and three sixes alongside Murphy who hammered 16 off 10 take their team home with two wickets in hand off the final delivery of the game.
