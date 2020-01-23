Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

U-19 World Cup: Clinical West Indies Thrash Nigeria, Qualify for Quarter-finals

West Indies U-19 team, with an emphatic win over the Nigerian counterparts by a massive .. runs on Thursday at Kimberley, ensured a smooth passage to the semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup. The Caribbean side pulverized the opposition with Matthew Patrick and Jayden Seales starring for them.

January 23, 2020
U-19 World Cup: Clinical West Indies Thrash Nigeria, Qualify for Quarter-finals

West Indies U-19 team, with an emphatic win over the Nigerian counterparts by a massive 247 runs on Thursday at Kimberley, ensured a smooth passage to the semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup. The Caribbean side pulverized the opposition with Matthew Patrick and Jayden Seales starring for them.

There were as many as four ducks in the Nigerian innings. Seales was the wrecker-in-chief who bagged four wickets giving away just 19 runs. He was ably supported by Ashmead Nedd, who also claimed three wickets.

Nigerian batsmen offered no resistance and their innings folded like a pack of cards. Top score of the innings came from Abdulrahman Jimoh, who scored 16 runs.

Earlier in the day, after batting first West Indies scored 303/8 in their 50 overs with Patrick (68), top-scoring for them. At the top of the order Kimani Melius (65), gave them a sound start, that set the tone for the rest of the innings. A late burst from Joshua James (43), helped them finish over 300.

Nigeria bowlers weren't up to the mark and leaked runs. Skipper Sylvester Okpe proved to be the most expensive of the lot, returning with figures of 2/66.

