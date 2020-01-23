Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

515/9 (176.2)

Zimbabwe trail by 37 runs
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 16, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 23 January, 2020

1ST INN

England Under-19 *

152/5 (36.0)

England Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19

Toss won by Australia Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 49, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 23 January, 2020

2ND INN

Brisbane Heat

126/8 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers*

27/0 (3.3)

Sydney Sixers need 101 runs in 100 balls at 6.06 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

U-19 World Cup: Confident India Look to Carry on Momentum Against New Zealand

Already through to the quarterfinals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending champions India will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run when they face New Zealand in the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday.

PTI |January 23, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
U-19 World Cup: Confident India Look to Carry on Momentum Against New Zealand

Bloemfontein: Already through to the quarterfinals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending champions India will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run when they face New Zealand in the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday.

India, who are atop their group with four points, had cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter before outclassing debutants Japan by 10 wickets withe disciplined bowling effort. The Priyam Garg-led side will start as favourites against New Zealand on Friday.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were unlucky to share a point with Japan after their match was washed out in Potchefstroom last week. However, they managed to clinch a late winner against Sri Lanka and book a place in the last eight.

New Zealand, who had finished eighth on home soil in 2018, will be looking to follow a similar trajectory as their senior counterparts, who reached the finals of the men''s World Cup last year, in this edition of the U-19 showpiece.

Having won the warm up matches against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and the quadrangular series, the Indian team would not want to lose the rhythm at any cost.

In their previous outing, India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/5) took four wickets while pacers Kartik Tyagi (3/10) and Akash Singh (2/11) shared five scalps among themselves to help the four-time champions bundle out Japan for 41, the joint second lowest total by a team in the U-19 World Cup and joint third lowest in the U-19 cricket history.

India then completed the formalities with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.

The bowling performance prompted skipper Garg to heap praise on his pace unit.

"Very happy with the performance. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better from the pacers. There''s no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes," Garg had said after the match.

On the batting front, Jaiswal (59), Garg (56) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) impressed with half centuries against Sri Lanka while Tilak Varma (46) and Siddhesh Veer (44 not out) also provided useful contributions.

However, the Indian team is yet to be tested against a strong opposition.

The Teams (from):

India U-19: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.

New Zealand U-19: Jesse Tashkoff (capt), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O''Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ollie White.

india u19India vs new Zealandnew zealandu19 world cup

Related stories

Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win
Cricketnext Staff | January 22, 2020, 9:26 PM IST

Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Hope to Upset One or Two Teams By End of Tournament: Japan Coach
Cricketnext Staff | January 22, 2020, 10:44 AM IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Hope to Upset One or Two Teams By End of Tournament: Japan Coach

U-19 World Cup: Rakibul Hat-trick Derails Scotland, Bangladesh Register Seven-wicket Win
Cricketnext Staff | January 21, 2020, 7:26 PM IST

U-19 World Cup: Rakibul Hat-trick Derails Scotland, Bangladesh Register Seven-wicket Win

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more