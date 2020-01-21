Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

U-19 World Cup: Rakibul Hat-trick Derails Scotland, Bangladesh Register Seven-wicket Win

It's been smooth sailing for Bangladesh team in the U-19 World Cup as they registered their second victory on the trot and defeated a lowly Scotland by seven wickets at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. It was hat-trick by left-arm spinner Rakbul Hasan that broke the back of Scottish batting, and the latter never quite recovered from the blows. Eventually they were bundled out for 89 that was never going to be enough.

Cricketnext Staff |January 21, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Come the second innings, it was an easy chase for Bangladesh as they chased down the target with over 33 overs to spare. But the start was a bit shaky from the Bangla Tigers, to say the least.

Opener Tanzid Hasan went for a golden duck as he was dismissed by SK Fischer-Keogh on the first ball of the innings. Thereafter, the same bowler went on to pickup a couple of more wickets -- Parvez Hossain Emon & Shamim Hossain -- to trouble the Bangladeshis, but they soon recovered.

Towhid Hridoy (17) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (35) built the innings again and ensured that Bangladesh don't lose any more wickets in a pressure situation. They strung over fifty runs together and took their side home, which also helped them top Pool C.

Earlier in the day, all of Bangladesh bowlers came to the party to ensure a low score from Scotland. The most successful of all was Hasan, who managed to take four wickets. Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib also bagged a couple of wickets, each.

As far as Scotland batting is concerned, Uzzair Shah top-scored with 28. Rest of the other batsmen failed to put up a show against a strong Bangladeshi side.

With this win Bangladesh top their pool and have virtually made it to the next round. They have one more group match left against Pakistan.

