It's been smooth sailing for Bangladesh team in the U-19 World Cup as they registered their second victory on the trot and defeated a lowly Scotland by seven wickets at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. It was hat-trick by left-arm spinner Rakbul Hasan that broke the back of Scottish batting, and the latter never quite recovered from the blows. Eventually they were bundled out for 89 that was never going to be enough.
U-19 World Cup: Rakibul Hat-trick Derails Scotland, Bangladesh Register Seven-wicket Win
It's been smooth sailing for Bangladesh team in the U-19 World Cup as they registered their second victory on the trot and defeated a lowly Scotland by seven wickets at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. It was hat-trick by left-arm spinner Rakbul Hasan that broke the back of Scottish batting, and the latter never quite recovered from the blows. Eventually they were bundled out for 89 that was never going to be enough.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings