U-19 World Cup | Ravi Bishnoi Takes Four-for as India Outclass Japan by 10 Wickets

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with four wickets for five runs and was awarded the Player-of-the-match after India completed a comprehensive 10 wicket win against minnows Japan in Bloemfontein.
Put into bat first, Japan folded very quickly and were bowled out for 41 in 22.5 overs. Five batsmen failed to get off the mark with Shu Noguchi (17 deliveries) and Kento Dobell (39 deliveries) top scoring with 7 each.
However, Extras totaled up to 19 runs for Japan.
Kartik Tyagi picked three wickets, Akash Singh returned with two and Vidyadhar Patil finished with one.
After the break, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushgara wasted no time in chasing down the small target, finishing the game in 4.5 overs.
Jaiswal smashed five fours and a six and remained unbeaten on 29, while Kushgara hit two boundaries to add 13 runs from his end.
India, who beat Sri Lanka in the first game, now have two wins from as many games and are on the cusp of qualifying for the quarter-finals. India will play New Zealand in their final Group A fixture.
