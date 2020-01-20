Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

328/8 (139.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 8, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 20 January, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies Under-19

267/7 (50.0)

West Indies Under-19
v/s
England Under-19
England Under-19*

52/0 (12.5)

England Under-19 need 216 runs in 223 balls at 5.81 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 46, Perth Stadium, Perth, 20 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

153/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers*

0/0 (0.0)

Perth Scorchers need 154 runs in 120 balls at 7.7 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lahore

24 Jan, 202019:00 IST

U-19 World Cup: Title Holders India Hope to Assert Dominance Over Japan

With their title defence off to a resounding start, four-time champions India would look to inch closer towards a quarterfinal spot when they take on first-timers Japan in a Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Blomfontein on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |January 20, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
U-19 World Cup: Title Holders India Hope to Assert Dominance Over Japan

With their title defence off to a resounding start, four-time champions India would look to inch closer towards a quarterfinal spot when they take on first-timers Japan in a Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Blomfontein on Tuesday.

India cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening group league encounter here on Sunday, riding on an impressive batting performance which was topped by a disciplined bowling effort.

Japan, on the other hand, were lucky to have garnered a point after their first match against New Zealand was washed out in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

India are atop Group A and a victory on Tuesday will virtually guarantee them a place in the last-eight round.

India will play New Zealand in their last group match on January 24.

India put up a dominant performance from the first ball till the last on Sunday against Sri Lanka, giving their campaign the ideal start.

Batting first, India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half-centuries from their premier batsmen - opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls).

There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48 balls) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 off 27 balls and 2/34 in 6 overs), which took the total close to 300-run mark.

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, bowling their dismissing them for 207 in 45.2 overs.

Left-arm pacer Akash Singh (2/29), Veer (2/34) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44), who will be seen donning Kings XI Punjab colours in the IPL, shared six wickets between them.

Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was the most impressive as he time and again breached the 140kmph mark, while Jaiswal too picked up a wicket.

And come Tuesday, the Indians are expected to steamroll an inexperienced Japan.

If India bat first, they are expected to be pile up a mammoth total against the inexperienced Japanese attack.

The Japanese are at the ICC U-19 World Cup to gather valuable experience by playing against top teams of the world and are not expected to pose any threat to the Indians.

But the minnows would hope to make life difficult for the mighty Indians.

(With PTI Inputs)

india u19u19 world cupworld cup

Related stories

U-19 World Cup | Yashasvi & Priyam Take India to Comfortable Win Against Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | January 19, 2020, 9:54 PM IST

U-19 World Cup | Yashasvi & Priyam Take India to Comfortable Win Against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan Thrash Hosts South Africa in Under-19 World Cup Opener
Cricketnext Staff | January 17, 2020, 7:43 PM IST

Afghanistan Thrash Hosts South Africa in Under-19 World Cup Opener

Japan Hoping Surprise U19 World Cup Appearance is just the Start
Cricketnext Staff | January 16, 2020, 1:43 PM IST

Japan Hoping Surprise U19 World Cup Appearance is just the Start

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

BAN v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more