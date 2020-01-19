U-19 World Cup | Yashasvi & Priyam Take India to Comfortable Win Against Sri Lanka
Captain Priyam Garg (56), opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) struck half centuries as defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in the opening encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.
