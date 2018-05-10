UAE-based Cricket Coach Charged With Corruption by ICC

Irfan Ansari, the coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex team, has two weeks from May 19 to respond to the charges, the ICC said in a statement.
Ansari has been charged with making a corrupt approach to a player and for not cooperating in an investigation by the ICC's anti-corruption unit since last October.
Going by the ICC's code of Conduct, Ansari has been charged under the following:
Article 2.3.3 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a participant to breach Code Article 2.3.2
Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal to cooperate with the ACU’s investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely the information and / or documentation requested by the ACU in October 2017
Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal to cooperate with the ACU’s investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely the information and / or documentation requested by the ACU in February 2018
Mr Ansari has 14 days from 19 May 2018 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.
According to media reports, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had reported a corrupt approach made before an one-day international against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi during the same month.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has also confirmed the approach, adding that the board had informed the ICC of the same.
First Published: May 10, 2018, 2:42 PM IST