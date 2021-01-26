UAE Duo of Mohammad Naveed & Shaiman Anwar Found Guilty of Corruption

A couple of UAE cricketers have been found guilty of breaching of ICC's Anti-corruption code on multiple accounts following a meeting by an independent Anti-corruption tribunal.

A couple of UAE cricketers have been found guilty of breaching of ICC's Anti-Corruption Code on multiple accounts following a meeting by an independent Anti-corruption tribunal. UAE's Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar have been alleged to have corrupted games during ICC Men's T20 world cup qualifier in 2019 in UAE. The duo has now been found guilty after they exercised their right to appear before the panel.

The players now remain suspended and ICC is planning to slap sacntions on the duo in the coming months.

Here are the charges they have been found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 -- for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspects of a match or matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 -- Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Naveed has also been found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1 -- for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspects of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 -- Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.