UAE Expresses Interest to Host IPL 2020 and English Domestic Cricket

The Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed their interest to host the Indian Premier League this year.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
IPL Trophy

The fate of the IPL 2020, which is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is undecided yet. It is likely to depend on the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which is currently scheduled for Australia in October-November.

The ICC is set to take a decision on the T20 World Cup on June 10, which could also impact the chances of an IPL this year.

There have been reports that BCCI are considering hosting the tournament abroad due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in India.

General secretary of ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) Mubashshir Usmani told Gulf News that they have approached the BCCI showing interest in hosting the tournament.

"We have a proven record of being hosts as a neutral venue for various bilateral and multi-nation cricket activities in the past. Our state-of-the-art venues and facilities make the Emirates a desired place for hosting all types of cricket," he said.

UAE had hosted opening leg of the 2014 IPL due to the parliamentary elections in India then.

Usmani said the board has also expressed interest in hosting England's county matches.

"We have come forward and offered our venues to both England and India. In the past, Emirates Cricket Board has successfully hosted IPL matches in UAE. We have also hosted matches involving England team on multiple occasions previously. If our offer is taken up by either of the Boards, then we will be pleased to facilitate hosting of their matches," he said.

England are set to resume cricket in the country with a three-Test series against West Indies next month, subject to UK government approval.

