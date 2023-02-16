UAE May Host India's Matches in Asia Cup 2023 as PCB Looking For Possible Solution: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying hard to find a solution to the Asia Cup logjam as in the last ACC meeting, they didn’t find it. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council chairman, last year announced that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup which put PCB in a tricky stage.

However, according to a report in PTI, the PCB might have found a solution to it as Pakistan may remain the host and India could be offered to play its matches in the UAE where some games will be held, according to sources in the Board (PCB).

Pakistan have not hosted a multi-nation tournament for a long time as PCB are desperate to retain the hosting rights as they want to stage the Asia Cup in the country.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, PCB chief Najam Sethi said more discussions on the hosting of Asia Cup ODI tournament will be held next month on the sidelines of an ICC meeting as the matter “remained unresolved".

“What can I say about what happened in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting. There was no resolution," Sethi told reporters when asked if Pakistan will host the tournament in September.

However, reliable sources aware of the developments, said the most likely solution to the problem appears to be that Pakistan will remain the host of the Asia Cup but some matches will also be held in the UAE where India may play all its games, including the final if necessary (if India qualifies for the final).

“Sethi made it clear at the ACC meeting that PCB wants to host the event and some of the matches at home," the source said.

PTI had reported earlier this month that UAE with three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — are the favourites to host the tournament but a decision has been withheld for the time being.

“A shift of venue has been postponed till March. But be rest assured that with India not going to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be shifted," a senior BCCI official privy to the development had told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

