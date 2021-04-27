UAE Put on Standby For ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Amid Coronavirus Crisis in India: Report

Although it’s months away, rumours have started surfacing over the status of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in the latter half of 2021. According to a report, the ICC is closely monitoring the coronavirus crisis in India and as a result, UAE has been put on standby should the need arise to shift the showpiece T20 tournament from India.

According to Daily Mail, Sri Lanka is also been talked about as an alternative to India with ICC in regular contact with the BCCI as it is ‘monitoring the situation closely’. The daily coronavirus infections in India reportedly crossed 3,50,000 on Monday deepening the crisis further.

Last year, BCCI had decided to organise IPL in the UAE even when the daily infection count was significantly lower. An ICC delegation is currently in India and last week proposed nine venues for the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: What Options are Left For Australian Players in IPL 2021

It is expected to get underway from the mid of October with the final tentatively on November 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium – the world’s biggest cricket stadium by capacity.

On Tuesday, Australia announced it’s suspending flights from India till May 15 leaving its 30 cricketers, commentators and member of support staff stranded in the country who are taking part in IPL 2021. Conflicting reports have emerged in Australian media about the players wanting to return home.

As per ANI, the Australian cricketers want to stay back till the end of the tournament even as Prime Minister Scott Morrisson announced that they will have to make their own arrangements to return home.

“They have travelled there privately. This wasn’t part of an Australian tour. They’re under their own resources and they’ll be using those resources too, I’m sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements,” Morrison was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here