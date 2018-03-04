UAE Sink Papua New Guinea in Rain Curtailed Contest

Fast bowler Mohammad Naveed finished with career-best figures of five for 28 and leg-spinner Imran Haider took two for 21 as PNG were skittled out for 113 in 25.5 overs in their chase of a revised target of 170 in 28 overs.
Charles Amini (24) and Norman Vanua (20) were the main contributors to PNG’s score but could not take the team anywhere close to the target.
Earlier, opener Rohan Mustafa missed a second ODI-career century by five runs and fellow-opener Ashfaq Ahmed scored a second career half-century as the UAE scored 221 in 49.4 overs.
Rohan hit a 136-ball 95 with four fours and as many sixes, while Ashfaq’s 56-ball 50 included five fours and a six. However, the middle and lower-order batsmen failed to cash in on an impressive 91-run opening start in I8 overs as they lost all their wickets in the next 31 overs for 130.
The bowler to put the brakes on the UAE scoring was 24-year-old fast bowler Norman Vanua, who recorded career-best figures of 9.4-1-39-4. He was well assisted by his new-ball partner Alei Nao, who snapped up two for 42.
First Published: March 4, 2018, 11:32 PM IST